From Interstate 80, protesters issue racial justice demands

IOWA CITY — Hundreds of protesters spilled Friday night onto Interstate 80, many sitting down on the pavement to issue demands as squad cars blocked traffic in both directions.

End curfews in Coralville.

Stop assigning officers to set up shop in schools.

Take a quarter of the money away from the Iowa City City Police Department to spend on social services instead.

Those and other demands emerged as marchers claimed what has become coveted territory for the Iowa City protesters: the highly visible I-80.

Just two nights ago, authorities fired tear gas and flash bang grenades into the crowd to keep people off the interstate, where police said the risk of death was high.

But Thursday night and again Friday night, authorities blocked off traffic as protesters walked about 8 p.m. on to the freeway, hopped barriers, spread graffiti and listed demands.

Only a few hours earlier, at one of the “listening posts” Iowa City leaders have set up to engage community dialogues, elected officials expressed solidarity with protesters — and also their own outrage.

Royceann Porter, Johnson County’s first black supervisor, told a crowd gathered in west Iowa City that the nationwide protests that began after the death of George Floyd as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck will continue — focusing more public attention on racial injustices.

“But we don’t have to keep talking about George Floyd,” she said. “Our house is on fire.”

Before hundreds who turned out to share stories of hatred in Iowa City, grieve systemic racism that’s plagued black children in local schools and their parents in the Johnson County workforce, and chant in anger over years of inaction, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague challenged those on hand to look inward. And then look around.

“At your job, when there’s a meeting going on, look around,” said Teague, the second black mayor in the city’s history. “If there is a lack of diversity there, you say, ‘Hold up.’”

A string of commenters Friday stepped to a microphone to express their own form of “hold up” by calling on residents to stop calling the cops on their neighbors; on teachers to stop accusing black children of lying and stealing; on police to stop following black drivers.

“Yesterday I asked to go outside, and my mom said to be safe and be careful,” 13-year-old Jayden Hayes of Iowa City said. “She doesn’t want me to die. And I agree with her.”

Addressing head-on the contention between the “black lives matter” phrase and the rebuttal that “all lives matter,” Teague used a metaphor about “Bob,” whose house was on fire, and his neighbors, whose homes were not.

Flagging neighbors’ concern about their homes — “What about my house? Don’t my house matter?” — Teague said, “Well your house do matter. All lives do matter.”

“But right now, Bob’s house is on fire,” he said. “Right now, black lives are on fire. And we’ve got to come and recognize that black lives need our attention right now. Silence can’t happen anymore.”