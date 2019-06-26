Freedom Festival executive director to step down after this year's event

CEDAR RAPIDS — The annual Freedom Festival will have different leadership next summer. Executive director Robyn Rieckhoff will step down following this year’s festival after serving in the position since 2012.

Carissa Johnson, the organization’s events and marketing director, will serve as the next executive director. Rieckhoff said she has been training Johnson for this role to ensure an easy transition.

“I felt like I had someone in place that could handle it, and it was time to pass on the baton,” Rieckhoff said Tuesday. “If I didn’t have that person in place, I wouldn’t leave.”

Rieckhoff will become the Eastern Iowa director for Variety, a Des Moines-based charity focusing on “improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children” in Iowa, according to the organization’s website.

“It’s very tough (to leave Freedom Festival). I love it,” Rieckhoff said. “I treat it like it’s my family.”

Before working for Freedom Festival, Rieckhoff served was the executive director of the Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street district, helping the area recover after the 2008 flood.

Along with her duties as event and marketing director, Johnson is part of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance’s 2019 ImpactCR Advisory Board. Rieckhoff expects Johnson to bring “new energy and excitement” to the Freedom Festival.

“It’s been a really fun job,” Rieckhoff said. “I’ve enjoyed building it. ... I’ve taken it as far as I can.”

This year’s Freedom Festival runs from June 20 until July 4.

