News

Former Gov. Tom Vilsack wins $150,000 in Powerball drawing

'You can dream, like everybody else,' he says

Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn (left) and Tom Vilsack hold a big check representing the former governor's winnings. (Photo
Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn (left) and Tom Vilsack hold a big check representing the former governor’s winnings. (Photo supplied by Iowa Lottery)
Gazette staff

Tom Vilsack has gone from politician to lucky Powerball player.

The former Democratic Iowa governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture won $150,000 in the Jan. 22 drawing after turning in a ticket he said slipped his mind.

“I forgot about the ticket,” he said, according to a news release Monday from the Iowa Lottery. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”

His ticket was just one number away from winning that night’s jackpot, matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball. He bought the ticket at the Hy-Vee store at 1005 E. Hickman Road in Waukee.

Vilsack told the lottery he already has plans for the money.

“The church is going to get a little bit of it, St. Boniface, I’m going to send that check out today,” he said, according to the news release. “And the kids are going to get a little bit because you always try to help your kids out. And then the rest is going to go to my banker. And he’s going to be very pleased to get it. Because we still have an outstanding mortgage from many years ago and this will help pay it down to the point where retirement can be a little bit more comfortable than it might have otherwise been.”

The Powerball’s jackpot had grown to an estimated $347 million that night. Vilsack, who was governor from 1999 to 2007, said he does not routinely play Powerball but does occasionally when the jackpot gets above $250 million.

“I think, ‘What the heck?’ You know, you can dream, like everybody else,” he said.

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Third finalist announced for University of Iowa vice president of student life

Iowa basketball's Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

David Nieuwsma takes reins of Collins Aerospace's avionics unit

Capitol Ideas: Close races may be too much for Iowa caucuses to handle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Is downtown Cedar Rapids dirty? Two council members 'embarrassed' by it

Jury selection begins for Manchester man accused in 1979 Michelle Martinko killing

Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's garage

'American Gothic' town wants HGTV 'Home Town Takeover'

What They're Thinking: More surgery trending toward minimally invasive services

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.