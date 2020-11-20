IOWA DERECHO 2020

NEWSTRACK: For one Cedar Rapids couple, a slow recovery after derecho, COVID-19

Myrtle Ross of Cedar Rapids hugs a family member after being released from Mercy Medical Center on Oct. 2 in Cedar Rapid
Myrtle Ross of Cedar Rapids hugs a family member after being released from Mercy Medical Center on Oct. 2 in Cedar Rapids. She was in the hospital 66 days with COVID-19. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

07:00AM | Fri, November 20, 2020

NEWSTRACK: For one Cedar Rapids couple, a slow recovery after derecho, ...

02:40PM | Mon, November 16, 2020

Texas workers say they haven't been paid for Cedar Rapids construction ...

07:00AM | Mon, November 16, 2020

Since derecho, Cedar Rapids has seen 8 debris fires, most intentionall ...

06:30AM | Sat, November 14, 2020

Backyard woodlands: An important forest resource
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

BACKGROUND: The Aug. 10 derecho toppled a tree that fell on top of William and Myrtle Ross’ mobile home in Cedar Rapids.

It punched a hole through the kitchen’s roof. It tore off the home’s back door.

At the time, 65-year-old Myrtle Ross was in the hospital with COVID-19. She spent 66 days in Mercy Medical Center, which included several weeks on a ventilator in August while in a medically induced coma.

She was released from the hospital Oct. 2, and the couple moved into a hotel room.

What’s Happened Since

The Rosses are still living in a hotel room, wondering if they’ll ever be able to move back to their home in the Cedar Terrace Mobile Home Park in northwest Cedar Rapids.

William Ross, 71, said he’s struggled to find the help he needs to finish repairing his home, most likely because of the high demand for those services after the derecho.

Because the Rosses didn’t have insurance on their mobile home, they’d hope to apply for individual assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or obtain a small business loan. In order to apply for that aid, they need a contractor’s written estimate for the cost of repairs.

“Most don’t work on mobile homes,” William Ross said. “I’ve called people who never show up, or other people are busy until April of next year.”

They still hope to repair their home, but its condition has worsened as the weeks have passed, introducing new issues such as mold. The Rosses are now considering their options.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re getting about ready to walk away from it because I’m not getting any results, and I keep running into roadblocks,” William Ross said. “There’s always something stopping me.”

Myrtle Ross still is recovering from the virus. She relies on supplemental oxygen and needs a walker or a wheelchair, but William said she’s otherwise received good prognoses from her nurses and therapists.

William Ross said he and his wife are applying for housing assistance to find a new home and hope to tap other local services for help. More than anything, he said, they “just need things to click into place.”

“I would hate to see (the mobile home) go,” William Ross said. “We had a pretty good life going, everything was going smooth. But between (Myrtle’s) illness and the storm blowing through, it’s been kind of ruined.”

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

07:00AM | Fri, November 20, 2020

NEWSTRACK: For one Cedar Rapids couple, a slow recovery after derecho, ...

02:40PM | Mon, November 16, 2020

Texas workers say they haven't been paid for Cedar Rapids construction ...

07:00AM | Mon, November 16, 2020

Since derecho, Cedar Rapids has seen 8 debris fires, most intentionall ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Texas workers say they haven't been paid for Cedar Rapids construction work after derecho

Since derecho, Cedar Rapids has seen 8 debris fires, most intentionally set

Backyard woodlands: An important forest resource

Cedar Rapids begins final pickup of nonorganic derecho next week

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Popoli closing, White Star seeks new owner

Some Cedar Rapids area businesses discourage holiday travel for employees

Solon schools determined to keep kids in classrooms

Demand is high for homes in Cedar Rapids, but the market is tight, made worse by the derecho

Melissa's Music Studio transitions to some online instruction for Corridor music lessons

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.