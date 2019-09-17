Take a look inside the new Fleet Farm in Cedar Rapids

Take a look inside the new Fleet Farm in Cedar Rapids

The store at 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd. in Cedar Rapids, near Highway 100 at Edgewood Road NE, will hold a soft opening Wednesday and Thursday, and an official grand opening weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Families and friends of employees got a sneak peek Tuesday.

/ 20

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Man sets himself on fire in downtown Des Moines library

Former UI student Joe Walsh brings long-shot presidential bid to Iowa

Blue Bunny's owner buys Halo Top

Iowa, Iowa State investigate 'inappropriate actions' to UI marching band during Cy-Hawk game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa State unveils plans for entertainment district between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum

Fight over Iowa City Hoover Elementary demolition goes to Iowa Supreme Court

Iowa man accused of using ax to kill 2 dogs belonging to relative

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker endorses Kimberly Graham for Senate

Cokie Roberts, Emmy-winning journalist and political commentator, dies at 75

Trending