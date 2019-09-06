Photos: Five Seasons Stand Down for military veterans at Veterans Memorial Stadium

X Close
Don King III of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the color guard from AMVETS Post 6 stands for the opening ceremonies during the 14th annual Five Seasons Stand Down at Veterans Memorial Stadium in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The annual event put on by the Linn County Veteran Affairs, in partnership with the Cedar Rapids Metro Area Veterans Council, the Iowa City VA Medical Center, and the Linn County Continuum of Care provides access to about 80 service agencies for assistance with benefits counseling (Social Security and Veterans), employment and training assistance, eye exams, health care screenings, housing services, legal assistance, behavioral health treatment and substance abuse counseling. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)