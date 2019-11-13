News

First Presbyterian Church open to those in need of a place to stay warm tonight

The Fillmore Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A warming center will be available for those without a warm place to go tonight at First Presbyterian Church, 310 Fifth St SE, according to Willis Dady Homeless Services.

The warming center will open at 9 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Thursday. Those seeking shelter do not need to call shelter services, they only need to arrive at the church.

A location for a warming center on Thursday night still is being confirmed.

Warming centers do not have beds or cots, but provide a place out of the elements with access to bathrooms.

A permanent winter overflow shelter is scheduled to open on Friday at the county-owned Fillmore Center, 520 11th St. NW, Linn County officials announced on Wednesday. Staffed by Willis Dady, the center is expected to be open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March if it stays cold.

