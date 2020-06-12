IOWA CITY — Iowa City movie theater FilmScene will reopen June 26 for members and July 3 to the public.

The four-week phased reopening will start June 26-28 to members with Art House Favorites including “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Sorry to Bother You” and “Back to the Future.”

From July 3-5, FilmScene will reopen to the public with the Art House Favorites and “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

The full schedule can be found here.

Gov. Kim Reynolds in March temporarily closed all movie theaters, along with a host of other businesses, entertainment venues and public spaces as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. She allowed movie theaters to reopen May 22, but many theaters have been slow to start the show.

Marcus Theatres, which has movie theaters in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Iowa City, still hasn’t announced a reopening date for Iowa theaters, although some locations in Wisconsin and Nebraska will open next week.

FilmScene will operate at 40 percent capacity when it reopens.

Managers also will do daily wellness and temperature checks for staff, as well as require masks and gloves for staff. They also will increase sanitizing of theaters and restrooms, have sanitizer and masks on hand for moviegoers, and have low-contact concession areas, among other provisions.

The theater also asks patrons to not arrive more than 30 minutes before a movie, maintain 6 feet of distance between groups and to wear masks until seated.

