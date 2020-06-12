News

FilmScene will reopen June 26

Marcus Theatres hasn't announced when Iowa theaters will reopen, but some Wisconsin and Nebraska sites opening next week

A Film Scene sign on the corner of The Chauncey building in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/Th
A Film Scene sign on the corner of The Chauncey building in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City movie theater FilmScene will reopen June 26 for members and July 3 to the public.

The four-week phased reopening will start June 26-28 to members with Art House Favorites including “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Sorry to Bother You” and “Back to the Future.”

From July 3-5, FilmScene will reopen to the public with the Art House Favorites and “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

The full schedule can be found here.

Gov. Kim Reynolds in March temporarily closed all movie theaters, along with a host of other businesses, entertainment venues and public spaces as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. She allowed movie theaters to reopen May 22, but many theaters have been slow to start the show.

Marcus Theatres, which has movie theaters in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Iowa City, still hasn’t announced a reopening date for Iowa theaters, although some locations in Wisconsin and Nebraska will open next week.

FilmScene will operate at 40 percent capacity when it reopens.

Managers also will do daily wellness and temperature checks for staff, as well as require masks and gloves for staff. They also will increase sanitizing of theaters and restrooms, have sanitizer and masks on hand for moviegoers, and have low-contact concession areas, among other provisions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The theater also asks patrons to not arrive more than 30 minutes before a movie, maintain 6 feet of distance between groups and to wear masks until seated.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

18-year-old sentenced to 15 years for robbing student in Kennedy High School parking lot, at gunpoint, of her cellphone

Standoff between protesters and police ends peacefully in Coralville

Iowa lawmakers unite in calling for police reforms

Alden Global increases ownership of Lee Enterprises

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Officials rescue deaf hiker from Pikes Peak State Park in northeast Iowa

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst backs stripping Confederate names from military bases

Cedar Rapids woman charged with killing her boyfriend will remain in jail until judge makes ruling on bail amount

Iowa Republican lawmakers consider tax-policy measures

Kirkwood plans to welcome students back to campus this fall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.