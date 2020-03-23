CORONAVIRUS

Federal prosecutor warns residents of fraud scams related to coronavirus

Appoints assistant U.S. attorney to coordinate investigations and prosecute

U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr. speaks at a news conference at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of
U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr. speaks at a news conference at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. U.S. Attorney Deegan highlighted cases involving unintentional shootings by people who were in illegal possession of guns. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:57PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Iowa university foundations raising money for coronavirus-affected students

02:40PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Federal prosecutor warns residents of fraud scams related to coronavirus

01:31PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Monday, March 23 ...

01:00PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

At end of canceled season, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders deal with leukemia diagnosis ...

12:55PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Area venues delay, cancel entertainment events

11:51AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Collins Aerospace employee tests positive for coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr., asked area residents to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19, as the Northern District of Iowa, along with others, have been directed to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of these “unscrupulous criminals.”

“There are people out there who will try and take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit,” Deegan, in a statement, said Monday. “I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud. We also all need to care for the most vulnerable citizens in our society and do our best to prevent them from becoming victims of unscrupulous criminals.”

Deegan said the public can report these scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud — NCDF — hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by email to disaster@leo.gov.

This is in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for each federal district who will direct the prosecution of these crimes and to conduct outreach and awareness activities.

Deegan appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek as the fraud coordinator for the northern district.

Some examples of schemes the public should be aware of include:

-Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

-Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

-Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

-Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

-Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as the Department of Justice, and law enforcement to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The center coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state attorneys generals and local authorities.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:29AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Iowa positive coronavirus cases stand at 105

09:54AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 23: Iowa City Public Library pares d ...

08:00AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Corridor gun shops see more demand in midst of coronavirus

05:00AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Coronavirus upends census plans for fast-growing cities like Marion and Tiffin

12:01AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 23

06:06PM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Virus outbreak simulator and how to 'flatten the curve' for coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Monday, March 23

At end of canceled season, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders deal with leukemia diagnosis of player

Area venues delay, cancel entertainment events

Collins Aerospace employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections have their employers instituted?

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 23: Iowa City Public Library pares down staff in response to coronavirus

Iowa positive coronavirus cases stand at 105

Dean Borg, longtime host of Iowa Press, dies

'Extremely high' North Liberty man arrested after reporting captive in his basement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.