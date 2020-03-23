Federal prosecutor warns residents of fraud scams related to coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr., asked area residents to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19, as the Northern District of Iowa, along with others, have been directed to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of these “unscrupulous criminals.”

“There are people out there who will try and take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit,” Deegan, in a statement, said Monday. “I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud. We also all need to care for the most vulnerable citizens in our society and do our best to prevent them from becoming victims of unscrupulous criminals.”

Deegan said the public can report these scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud — NCDF — hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by email to disaster@leo.gov.

This is in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for each federal district who will direct the prosecution of these crimes and to conduct outreach and awareness activities.

Deegan appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek as the fraud coordinator for the northern district.

Some examples of schemes the public should be aware of include:

-Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

-Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

-Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

-Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

-Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as the Department of Justice, and law enforcement to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The center coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state attorneys generals and local authorities.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com