LOOKING BACK ON 2020

Family without power for 17 days after derecho still determined: 'We're Cedar Rapids strong'

But 'I don't want to go through it again, that's for sure'

Twila Arntz of Cedar Rapids stands Aug. 10 in front of her home by her neighbor's patio table to talk about her experien
Twila Arntz of Cedar Rapids stands Aug. 10 in front of her home by her neighbor’s patio table to talk about her experience enduring the Aug. 10 derecho as it came through Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park in Cedar Rapids. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/
LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES

06:45AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa caucuses and elections

06:30AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

Family without power for 17 days after derecho still determined: 'We'r ...

06:15AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

Wiping out internet for weeks, derecho made world smaller

06:45AM | Wed, December 30, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa Derecho
View More LOOKING BACK ON 2020 Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Twila Arntz, 54, says she can deal with some thunder and lightning when a storm strikes. But once the wind starts blowing, she feels more nervous than she was before the Aug. 10 derecho. Each gust stirs her memory of the devastating storm.

A resident of Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park, Arntz recalls the fallen trees and damaged homes and businesses around the city.

“When I was sitting in the trailer, it was rocking from side to side and back and forth,” Arntz said. “I wasn’t so sure if it was going to stay tied down or not. I opened the door and I see all these trees down and everything. It reminded me of a war zone.”

She said she was without power for more than 17 days, relying on friends and family for showers and turning to resource centers and donation events for food.

But she and her family survived it all, Arntz said: “We’re Cedar Rapids strong.”

Arntz, a homemaker who has lived in Cedar Rapids for 30 years, said the unexpected storm taught her to be better prepared. She hasn’t considered exactly how yet, but she said she doesn’t want a repeat.

“Nobody had really that much time to take cover for it or anything,” Arntz said. “We really didn’t have that much of a warning, and I didn’t hear no sirens go off at all. Watching the trees fall over, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ Mind-blowing. I don’t want to go through it again, that’s for sure.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Her hopes for a better 2021 are simple: Arntz would like again to see her mom, who lives in a long-term care facility and survived COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. And she’d like to go on vacation once COVID-19 cases subside.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES

06:45AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa caucuses and elections

06:30AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

Family without power for 17 days after derecho still determined: 'We'r ...

06:15AM | Thu, December 31, 2020

Wiping out internet for weeks, derecho made world smaller
View More LOOKING BACK ON 2020 Articles

MORE LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES ...

Wiping out internet for weeks, derecho made world smaller

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa Derecho

Advocates for Social Justice made sure demands were heard in 2020

Health care worker whose grandmother died from COVID frustrated by Iowans who won't wear masks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Winter storm disrupts travel across Eastern Iowa

COVID-19 vaccination begins at nursing homes across the state

Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm

Man accused of breaking into southwest Cedar Rapids apartment, assaulting resident

Ramsey's Wine Bistro closing in Marion

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.