Mariannette Miller-Meeks lands support from former Governor Branstad and family

CEDAR RAPIDS — Second Congressional District hopeful Mariannette Miller-Meeks has landed the support of one of the most well-known and well-connected families in Iowa Republican politics.

Eric Branstad announced Monday that he and his father, Terry Branstad, are backing Miller-Meeks in her bid for the 2nd District GOP nomination. Terry Branstad is the longest-serving governor in American history and current U.S. ambassador to China.

“As I’ve gotten to know Mariannette, she has — similar to my dad — a never-quit attitude,” Eric Branstad said in his personal endorsement of Miller-Meeks. “My dad always says the harder you work, the luckier you get. Miller-Meeks is the definition of that.”

In this case, luck comes with the financial support of the Branstads, said Eric Branstad, who is the Des Moines managing director of Mercury LLC, a nationwide public relations and fundraising firm. He previously worked for the Donald Trump campaign and administration.

Miller-Meeks faces LeClaire businessman and former Illinois congressman Bobby Schilling in the contest for the Republican nomination. It will be an open seat in 2020 because Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack is retiring.

The GOP nominee will face the winner of a Democratic primary race between Newman Abuissa of Iowa City and Rita Hart of Wheatland. Both party’s primaries are in June.

In endorsing Miller-Meeks, Branstad called her “absolutely the candidate we need.”

“I immediately thought defense, agriculture, health, safety,” he said. “This is what makes Miller-Meeks the best and most qualified for the 2nd and for Iowa and for the United States, for that matter.”

Miller-Meeks served 24 years in the Army, including nine years active duty, has owned a private ophthalmology practice, taught at the university level and oversaw the Iowa Department of Public Health. Now in her first term as a state senator from Ottumwa, she is affiliated with Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

It’s an honor to have the support of the Branstad family, Miller-Meeks said. She called Ambassador Branstad someone she looks up to and considers a role model “for all of us both politically and the values that make our country great.”

“When you have one of the most respected political figures in the state and their family support you, I think it shows other people there’s real credibility in that individual,” Miller-Meeks said. “To me, it’s a deep honor to be supported by the Branstad family. You have to earn it. I will continue to earn it.”

Schilling has a “great deal of respect” for Ambassador Branstad, his spokesman Jon Schweppe said. Branstad’s support is indicative of the interest in the race among Republicans.

“You’ll see a lot of endorsements because they see this as a tipping point election,” Schweppe said. “Republicans are excited about Iowa 2nd because they see it as a potential pickup to take back the House from ‘the squad.’ ”

