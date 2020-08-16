IOWA DERECHO 2020

More than half of Alliant's customers have power in Linn County heading into Sunday evening

Vast majority of Johnson County customers to regain power Sunday night.

A lineman works Sunday on a power pole in Hiawatha.. Nearly 47,000 Alliant customers are still without power in Linn Cou
A lineman works Sunday on a power pole in Hiawatha.. Nearly 47,000 Alliant customers are still without power in Linn County as crews work to replace poles and repair downed lines. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

07:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

More than half of Alliant's customers have power in Linn County headin ...

05:58PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Iowa needs at least $4B in federal aid, governor says after last week' ...

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...

10:20AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

While fewer than half of residents in Linn County still were without power early Sunday evening, most of Johnson County residents were expected to have power by the end of the day.

Nearly all customers in Conrad, Walford and West Branch had power, Alliant Energy spokesman Mike Wagner said in a statement early Sunday evening.

“We expect numbers to keep increasing through the evening as we work to have power available to the majority of customers by midnight Tuesday,” Wagner said.

Alliant said 46,684 of its 97,603 Linn County customers were without power as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Only 240 of Alliant’s Johnson County customers did not have power.

Wagner said crews have been out restoring power and working 16- to 18-hour days since last Monday’s derecho storm.

“Then they go home to their own damage like our customers have,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the communities in the area have been supportive of the Alliant crews as they make repairs.

“We had a convoy of our trucks and National Guard trucks head into a neighborhood off Mount Vernon Road, and there were people outside cheering and clapping,” he said.

In her request for an expedited federal disaster declaration on Sunday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Alliant had had some 256,000 customers without power immediately after the storm on Aug. 10. The request also said Alliant had identified more than 2,500 utility poles that can’t be repaired.

The request also noted MidAmerican Energy has brought in some 2,000 workers to help with power restoration, “with another 250 crews inbound, including personnel from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska (and) Nevada and national contractors.”

MidAmerican said that as of 5 p.m. Sunday it had only 81 of its Iowa City customers without power. In some of the remaining cases, crews are waiting for private electric pieces such as weatherheads to be repaired before they can move in, MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said.

Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said as of 5 p.m. Sunday, 13,017 of its 14,261 Linn County customers and 15,425 of its 15,638 Johnson County customers had power.

“Scattered outages remain throughout the system, with the highest concentration in the Toddville, Sutliff, Marion and Ely areas,” the REC said in a statement.

The company is waiting for transmission power to feed its last two substations. Its transmission provider was anticipating the Sutliff substation be energized Sunday, according to the statement.

The REC has 95 linemen working on the restoration — triple the amount to respond to an average outage. Crews are working on replacing 200 damaged poles and over 75 miles of line.

The number of linemen includes outside crews from eight electric cooperatives from Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri, the statement said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids-based ITC Midwest, which maintains transmission lines, reported it had customers in 22 counties who initially were affected by the storm and some 1,200 miles of power lines down, according to the governor’s disaster request.

The request said that 500 miles of those ITC Midwest lines had been restored by Sunday, and that more than 600 personnel were working to repair lines that still were damaged.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

07:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

More than half of Alliant's customers have power in Linn County headin ...

05:58PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Iowa needs at least $4B in federal aid, governor says after last week' ...

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Kim Reynolds requests expedited federal disaster declaration, says Iowa needs $4B in aid

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa derecho

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

The benefits of yard work

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids loses half its tree canopy in derecho

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa storm updates: Cleanup, shelters, volunteering and more in Cedar Rapids area

Cedar Rapids classes could be online after derecho severely damages schools

Iowans were devastated by the derecho: Here's how you can help

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.