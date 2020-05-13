CORONAVIRUS

Xavier, Summit cut tuition, offer more assistance, in coming year

Private schools take steps because of virus' economic impact

Students leave Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids after collecting their belongings March 19 after the school closed due
Students leave Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids after collecting their belongings March 19 after the school closed due to coronavirus restrictions. The school has announced it is reducing tuition and offering additional financial assistance in the 2020-21 school year, given the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Eastern Iowa K-12 private schools are offering increased tuition assistance and reduced tuition to help families who may be struggling during the coronavirus.

Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids is increasing tuition assistance available by 50 percent to families for the 2020-21 academic year and offsetting next year’s tuition increase with a $225 credit for each student.

“This year, given the circumstances of our country and of the world, we’re anticipating there may be some families out there who will have some financial hardship,” Xavier school board President Chris McCarville said.

“We were able to reallocate some funds and more stringent budgeting than in a normal year to set aside some funds for families that might need that help for this coming school year. This is always something that’s important to us.”

Xavier is offering $225,000 in tuition assistance, a one-time 50 percent increase from previous years, for coming academic year.

McCarville said there will be no “detraction” from academics or extracurricular activities because of the additional help.

Tuition at Xavier for students who are a member of a supporting parish is $6,665, and $10,855 for students who aren’t a member of a supporting parish. About 25 percent of the school’s 600 students receive financial assistance.

McCarville said he anticipates the need to be higher next year, and he encourages families to seek assistance.

St. Matthew Elementary School, which is a part of the Catholic school system, also is increasing its tuition assistance by 50 percent next year.

“These are extraordinary circumstances, extraordinary times. We felt we needed to move in an extraordinary way,” McCarville said.

Students at Xavier have been participating in mandatory online learning since the coronavirus closed schools in mid-March. Every student at Xavier has an iPad and is familiar with using technology in the classroom.

Students cannot receive a grade lower than what they had at the end of the third quarter, which is when schools were closed.

McCarville said 90 percent of Xavier students have chosen to continue their education and improve their grade through online classes.

“We’re very proud of our students and parents who still want that learning for their children,” he said. “Our students have been fantastic in terms of the motivation to continue.”

Summit schools

Summit Schools in Cedar Rapids is reducing tuition for its K-8 students by $2,430 and prekindergarten by $1,297.

“We hope this new tuition price encourages more families to join us,” said Summit Principal Paul Pressler. “This pandemic has only heightened Summit’s mission and purpose. We want to offer our educational experience to more children, whether we are back on campus in the fall or continuing online.”



Summit’s tuition was previously set at $9,425 for kindergarten to 8th grade and $8,292 for prekindergarten. It has been reduced to $6,995.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

