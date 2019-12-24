Women's rights icon Anita Hill coming to University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — Women’s rights trailblazer Anita Hill, who in 1991 made history when she aired sexual harassment accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, is planning to visit the University of Iowa on Jan. 23 — 11 days before the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Her talk, sponsored by the UI Lecture Committee, is titled, “From Social Movement to Social Impact: putting an end to sexual harassment.” Although it’s not pitched as political in nature, Hill — now 63 — does have a high-profile history with one of the top Democratic presidential candidates.

Joe Biden, 77, was serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee 28 years ago when Hill, at age 35, brought allegations against Thomas — inciting contentious confirmation hearings that stirred up debate over issues of gender and race. Critics of Biden’s handling of the hearing slammed him for, among other things, failing to seriously investigate Hill’s accusations and refusing to take public testimony from other potential witnesses with similar accusations against Thomas.

Hill’s testimony bubbled to the surface of today’s social conscious last year when professor Christine Blasey Ford accused high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago — prompting a repeat contentious confirmation hearing involving similar issues.

Kavanaugh, like Thomas, eventually was confirmed — despite allegations against him. And Hill told The New York Times she views Biden as having “set the stage” for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Biden, before announcing his bid for president, reached out to Hill to express regret for what she endured, The Times reported. She told the publication Biden’s called was dissatisfying, and she wouldn’t characterize it as an apology.

Hill’s testimony was widely credited with raising awareness of workplace sexual harassment — although its treatment stands out in today’s #metoo era, where women and men are more empowered than ever to report and reprimand sexual harassment and assault.

At age 21, Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oklahoma State University and then a law degree from Yale University in 1980. In 1981, Hill landed a gig with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, where she worked under Thomas.

It was at that time Hill said Thomas made unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate comments.

Hill left what she characterized as an intolerable work environment in 1983 for a teaching position at Oral Roberts University. She later joined the University of Oklahoma law faculty and in 1989 became its first tenured African American professor at the institution, according to her biography.

Hill maintained a relatively low profile after the confirmation hearings, and biographers report she became a “sought-after speaker, especially on sexual harassment.” She’s written articles and an autobiography and participated in the documentary Anita in 2013 and in the HBO movie Confirmation in 2016.

Her Iowa visit, in addition to the UI Lecture Committee, is supported by various campus diversity, multicultural, and gender offices, including UI College of Law Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies and the UI Center for Human Rights.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020

Where: Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge on the UI campus in Iowa City

Cost: Free

Details: Doors open for UI students, faculty, and staff at 6 p.m. at the south entrance. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the general public.

