West High reopens inquiry into teacher for inappropriately messaging student

Complaint from 2018 was confirmed and action taken, principal says

Iowa City West School on Thursday, June 25, 2009, in Iowa City. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District is reopening an investigation into a complaint that a West High School teacher inappropriately messaged a student over social media in 2018.

The complaint from June 2018 resurfaced when that same student made the accusations earlier this week in a social media post.

The 2018 complaint was founded and administrative action was taken with the teacher, West High Principal Gregg Shoultz wrote in an email to families Thursday. He did not identify the teacher.

Shoultz said the administration has not been made aware of any additional inappropriate conduct by the teacher. However, because of renewed interest in the case, the district is reopening its investigation.

Shoultz encouraged anyone with more information to come forward. Reports can be made directly to an administrator by email, phone or in person, or can be made anonymously using the Say Something reporting tool. Text @saysomething to 35134 and a link will be sent.

West High’s administration will investigate and enforce consequences to ensure there are no more offenses, Shoultz said in an email.

The Iowa City district’s employee handbook states it could be viewed as inappropriate for district employees to communicate with current students through social media such as direct messaging or becoming “friends” with students.

Employees who fail to comply with this policy or inappropriately use social media may be subject to disciplinary action including dismissal.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

