Iowa Wesleyan and Southeastern Community creating alliance eyed as 'innovative model'

Amid the chaos of budget concerns, waning collegiate prospects in the region, and a pandemic that’s drastically altered the higher education landscape, Iowa Wesleyan University — among the state’s oldest institutions — on Tuesday announced a long-sought partnership aimed at ensuring its survival.

Iowa Wesleyan and Southeastern Community College have agreed to form a Southeast Iowa Higher Education Alliance allowing both campuses to keep operating separately while offering “smooth, affordable academic pathways between IW and SCC,” according to an announcement.

“Through this model, a student could take college-level courses in high school and go on to complete an associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree all within the SIHEA system,” according to Iowa Wesleyan, which boasted the collaboration as “broadening the educational opportunities for students and increasing the talent pipeline for our regional workforce.”

Iowa Wesleyan, founded in 1842 in Mount Pleasant, is a four-year private liberal arts university featuring bachelor’s, master’s, and preprofessional degrees in fields like education, criminal justice, music, nursing, psychology, business, and prelaw.

It nearly closed two years ago when its past president in fall 2018 said his then 178-year-old campus needed $2.1 million to stay open for the spring semester. It needed $4.6 million to stay open through December 2019, according to then-President Steve Titus — a call several donors answered.

With help from the local USDA Rural Development office — which in 2016 loaned Wesleyan $21.4 million with a 40-year term — Wesleyan President Chris Plunkett said her institution amassed enough of a runway to investigate potential partnerships and now launch one.

“Colleges and universities nationwide are struggling with decreased enrollment, skyrocketing costs and potential closures,” she said. “Collectively, Iowa Wesleyan University and Southeastern Community College are coming together from a position of strength, and this partnership will secure and protect our bright future and the future of our students.”

Southeastern Community College has campuses in West Burlington and Keokuk and centers in Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison.

Leaders of the two schools — keenly aware of challenges facing all colleges and universities across the state — said they envision their collaboration as serving as an “innovative model for the future of higher education.”

Southeastern Community College President Michael Ash, who will serve as chancellor of the new alliance, said in a statement the institutions are “well-aligned, both strategically and operationally, to make SIHEA a successful partnership.”

“The opportunities that SIHEA students will have access to are tremendous, from seamless and affordable degree pathways to increased professional resources and support.”

Plunkett — who had been serving Wesleyan in an interim capacity for years until recently signing a contract through 2022 — noted the years of work that preceded Tuesday’s announcement.

Wesleyan had been close to partnering with a Catholic school in Florida until abandoning those plans a year ago after a monthslong due diligence process revealed concerns on both sides.

Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Fl. was wary of Wesleyan’s significant debt and wanted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office to forgive some of what Wesleyan owes on its loan — a request the USDA denied, Plunkett said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

