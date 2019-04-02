Voters approve levy extension for Mount Vernon schools

MOUNT VERNON — Voters on Tuesday voted to extend a 10-year property tax levy for the Mount Vernon Community School District.

Unofficial results showed 82 percent, or 329 voters, supported extending the physical plant and equipment, or PPEL, levy for 10 years. Another 72 were opposed.

The levy is $1.34 per $1,000 taxable assessed value, the maximum allowed by the state.

PPEL revenue is primarily used for repairs of building and grounds in the school district of about 1,400 students.

Historically, the levy has raised about $430,000 annually, according to the district.

The special election attracted 401 voters, for a voter turnout of just more than 8 percent.

The PPEL extension was the sole item on the ballot.

Iowa school districts are authorized to use PPEL funds for school construction projects, building and grounds needs, equipment and school buses.

