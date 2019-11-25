Education

University of Northern Iowa president sees opportunity in 'uphill battle' to increase student admission

'We need to be talking to first-graders and second-graders and third-graders'

University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook speaks Monday to the Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary Club at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. He said he hopes the public university can freeze tuition rates again next fall. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook speaks Monday to the Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary Club at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. He said he hopes the public university can freeze tuition rates again next fall. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Even as the University of Northern Iowa reports its lowest student total since 1975 — and with experts sounding the alarm about dramatically worse enrollment forecasts — UNI President Mark Nook voiced hope Monday for his school and the state.

They say we’re going to see this big dip,” Nook told the Rotary Club of Cedar Rapids during its regular weekly meeting. “I say, wait a minute — you see a problem, I see an opportunity.”

He noted that Iowa’s population — and thus its upcoming pool of high school graduates — is not expected to plummet like some other states. What will change in Iowa, though, is the demographics of those high school grads — with a projected increase in minority students, who historically have attended college at a lower rate for several reasons including that many come from low-income families.

UNI is positioning itself to grab some of those upcoming graduates since it now is the state’s lower-cost public university option, thanks to this fall’s tuition freeze, which Nook said he’d like to extend to next fall.

“What we really need to do is get in those kids’ heads, in their parents’ heads, and help them realize they’ve got to go to college,” Nook said. “We need to be talking to first-graders and second-graders and third-graders, and especially minority students, and helping them understand the advantages a higher education presents.”

Getting them on track toward a postsecondary degree or training of some kind not only will benefit those students, Nook said, but help the sate attract employers.

“The jobs that are coming to the state require those degrees, require that level of thinking and knowledge,” he said. “If we can’t get them ready for those jobs, we’re going to have an economy where those jobs will move away.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Regents, which oversees Iowa’s public universities, earlier this month produced a report showing its institutions provided $11.8 billion in additional income to the state in the 2017-18 budget year, equal to 6.2 percent of the state’s gross product. Activity across Iowa’s public universities supports nearly 150,000 jobs — or one in every 14 in the state.

Nook took that larger view Monday in calling for a collective response to the student demographic projections.

“We’ve got to take the challenge and see the opportunity that’s in those numbers and make a difference for our state, and really for our entire region,” he said.

UNI, according to Nook, is taking steps to better brand itself and increase its outreach and collaborations — including with the Des Moines Area Community College Urban Campus, the first public majority-minority college campus in Iowa.

That UNI-DMACC deal, which launches next fall, offers Des Moines-based students a streamlined path to a four-year degree at UNI, with students completing their first two years at DMACC and their second two through UNI on the DMACC Urban Campus.

Nook said that partnership could help address declining enrollment, changing workforce demands and the educational needs for a growing sector of Iowa’s population.

“The thing that caught my eye about it is, here’s a group of students that really don’t have a way to get an education beyond their two-year degree, and yet many of them are going to need it,” he said. “So how do we serve those? That’s part of our mission. It’s why we exist. And we probably are in a better place to step into that than anybody else.”

But Nook cautioned against any quick enrollment bump.

“It’ll take us a little while to get back up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re down a little bit next year,” he said. “We’ve got a big class that’s graduating. But then after that, we should start to see slow growth.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Win a pair of tickets to Motown Christmas!

Live at The Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, December 11th, 2019.

Details
Hometown Pride Collection

New apparel & home items in the Gazette Store from our Hometown Collection. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Solon items!

View Collection
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

UNI this fall counted a total 10,497 students, down 715 students from last fall, which was down 695 from the year before.

Ideally, Nook said, he’d like to get UNI back to between 13,000 and 13,500 students.

“But it’s going to be an uphill battle,” he said.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Pottery students try meditation, visualization in clay-stained classroom at Prairie High

Now with millions more for busing, rural Iowa schools focusing on classrooms

Iowa State students call out administrators as investigations into racism accumulate

Trumpet symbolizing school shooting coming to 'Oklahoma!' in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Downtown Cedar Rapids casino could still be in the future

20-year-old shot in northeast Cedar Rapids early Monday

Cedar Rapids man accused of enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

Sheriff's office: Coralville man threatened people with submachine gun, ran over two people

Rain expected for Iowa holiday travel

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.