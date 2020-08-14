University of Iowa's Stephen Bloom wins journalism award

The Society of Professional Journalists has given University of Iowa journalism professor Stephen Bloom the Distinguished Teaching in Journalism Award for 2020.

Bloom, who joined the UI faculty in 1993, won the award with 67 letters of support from colleagues and students from his teaching career, SPJ announced Thursday.

“The letters described Bloom as tough but fair, running the classroom like a professional newsroom,” SPJ reported.

Before coming to Iowa, Bloom was a staff writer at the Sacramento Bee, San Jose Mercury News, Los Angeles Times and Dallas Morning News, according to Bloom’s UI biography.

Bloom, whose work focuses on long-form non-fiction, oral history and narrative journalism, teaches magazine reporting and writing as well as media ethics in a digital age, the UI reported.

He has published several books, including “Postville: A Class of Cultures in Heartland America” in 2000 and “Tears of Mermaids: The Secret Story of Pearls” in 2009.

