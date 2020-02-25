Education

University of Iowa to pay $510,000 for outside Finkbine management

'Troon will look to enhance an already outstanding golf property'

Golfers mill around the putting green during the Midwest Junior Championship at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Tue
Golfers mill around the putting green during the Midwest Junior Championship at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)

IOWA CITY — In hopes of improving the financial performance of its Finkbine Golf Course, the University of Iowa has agreed to pay Indiana-based Green Golf Partners up to $510,000 over five years to be its first outside manager of the championship course.

Green Golf Partners — among the family of brands owned by Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Troon — on Jan. 1 took over from the university management and operation of its 95-year-old course, according to a contract provided to The Gazette.

The initial five-year contract extends through 2024, with the option for another five years. The contract also includes the chance for an annual “incentive management fee” equal to 20 percent of the “actual year-over-year growth in positive net operating income.”

Finkbine’s budget has been net negative in recent years — among the reasons UI issued a call for external management proposals last May. Included in a list of evaluation criteria the university considered in choosing a new partner was the supplier’s “plan to improve golf course financials.”

“Each supplier is encouraged to review the golf course financials for the prior three years of active operations and identify areas where it would seek improvement and an indication of how it would propose to do so,” according to the UI request for proposals.

According to those financials, Finkbine was operating in the red for at least the three-year span from 2016 to 2018 — spending $67,285 more than it made in the 2016 budget year; $151,316 more than it made in 2017; and $294,338 more than it made in 2018, according to UI documents.

Its income dipped in every category from 2017 to 2018, with an $82,376 drop in green fees revenue from 2016 to 2018. Expenses and salaries meanwhile jumped $73,273 from 2016 and 2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-hole golf course — home to the UI men’s and women’s golf teams — is located on donated land on the western edge of campus, stretching 7,200 yards and playing to a par 72. A staffing list made public in May included 10 Finkbine positions, along with several part-time workers.

The UI request for partner proposals asked suppliers to detail plans to “staff the operations of the golf course, including collaborating with the university to evaluate those displaced from UI Athletics positions as a result of this change in management.”

Rob Myers — a spokesman for Troon, which acquired Green Golf Partners last year — told The Gazette that “current Finkbine associates will continue with the facility.” When asked who will pay the Finkbine salaries, UI officials said Troon is responsible.

“Troon will work hand-in-hand with the current Finkbine associates as the 2020 golf season approaches,” Myers wrote in an email. “Troon associates specializing in operations, agronomy, food and beverage and sales and marketing will be on-hand to support and train Finkbine associates.”

Per the UI request for a new managing partner, the supplier will maintain the golf course and adjacent grounds, including the clubhouse’s pro shop and offices, restaurant, bar, kitchen, maintenance shop, storage area, and outdoor seating.

It must stock and operate the pro shop, maintain and potentially replace golf carts, and present a plan for all UI-owned equipment — including its six 20-year-old golf carts.

“Troon will look to enhance an already outstanding golf property through operational efficiencies, proven marketing programs, and hyper-focus on guest service and satisfaction,” Myers said. “Troon is wholly focused on providing a premier golf experience at Finkbine.”

The university is on track to debut a new $10 million Finkbine Golf Course clubhouse next month, recently naming it the Nagle Family Clubhouse after Mary Lee Nagle Duda and Fritz L. Duda, of Dallas, who offered a leadership gift for the project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Enter to Win VIP Tickets by March 5th!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of VIP experience tickets - a combined value of $128!

Enter To Win!
Gazette Marketing
Humanize My Hoodie

Documentary screening and community chat with the founders of Humanize My Hoodie. Tickets on Sale Now!

BUY TICKETS
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast

Join The Gazette for "The Mid-Sized Employer: Getting the Tools You Need" on March 12

Buy Tickets

The 19,000-square-foot clubhouse features a new pro shop, restaurant and bar, locker rooms, outdoor patio, conference space, and storm shelter — among other things.

Per the UI-Green Golf contract, signed earlier this month, the university will reimburse its new partner for related expenses for on-site activity — not to exceed $10,000 a year. The university also will reimburse travel expenses.

And the “Finkbine Golf Course” name will remain, according to the contract, which allows the contractor to identify the course as managed and operated by Green Golf Partners, with UI approval.

Over the years, Finkbine has hosted numerous NCAA tournaments and other national events, and Troon Chief Operating Officer Bruce Glasco in a statement said the course “has long been considered one of the top public courses in Iowa.”

Troon, which calls itself the world’s largest golf management company, manages 485-plus 18-hole-equivalent golf courses in 43 states and 31 countries — including Puerto Rico and Australia. The company also manages homeowner associations, private residence clubs, and hospitality venues.

Its family of brands manages more than 35 courses in the Midwest, including four in Iowa — with the addition of Finkbine.

“Troon has a track record of managing some of the top course around the country,” UI Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Henderson said in a statement. “Troon’s focus on providing a premier golfing experience is exactly what we were looking for as we open the new Nagle Family Clubhouse.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs education funding bill

Coe College denies conservative Turning Point student group

Chemicals, climate top list of stressors for Midwestern farmers, University of Iowa study shows

Hawkeye, Cyclone athletics revenue up

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jerry Burns found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko

How Iowa City is planning on taking four of its parks to the next level

University of Iowa doctors help solve fatal mystery plaguing Mennonite families

Food fight: Iowa City chefs and mixologists compete, guests win

Grassley more optimistic about passage of plan to lower prescription drug costs

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.