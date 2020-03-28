CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa sustaining pay for all employees

Even RAs in the shuttered dorms will earn wages

The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top l
The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top left), Jessup Hall (bottom left), Schaeffer Hall (top right), and MacLean Hall (bottom right) in an aerial photograph. (The Gazette/file photo)
IOWA CITY — Although its job duties and the ability to fulfill them have changed with recent measures to combat COVID-19, the University of Iowa has announced all employees — from salaried faculty to hourly student workers — will continue to be paid through the end of the spring semester, May 8.

“We understand that many Hawkeyes, particularly students, are worried about their income during what is already a stressful time,” UI President Bruce Harreld wrote in a Friday message to campus in which he outlined how the campus will handle pay and sick leave for the rest of the semester.

Even though the campus has closed most buildings; canceled in-person classes, events and meetings; shuttered its residence halls for most students; and directed most employees to work remotely, the UI will continue paying all employees “regardless of funding source,” Harreld wrote.

Regular faculty and staff members will be paid as usual. Fixed-term workers — including resident assistants in the now shuttered dormitories — will be paid through the end of the term, as planned.

Even hourly employees paid biweekly — including student employees who might be unable to work due to COVID-19-related causes — will be paid for up to 80 hours “based on the hours you would have expected to work this semester.”

Federal work-study also will continue to be paid, in accordance with Federal Work Study Electronic Guidance.

UI employees who are ill or caring for the sick due to the coronavirus can be afforded extra paid sick leave, with their jobs protected until they return.

The Board of Regents earlier this month also authorized its universities to provide extra COVID-19-related sick leave and family-caregiving leave. Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa enacted similar leniency for employees personally affected by COVID-19.

As with ISU and UNI, the UI on Friday announced its summer sessions 1 through 3, which begin May 19, will be offered only online. Although the campuses vary on the degree to which they’ve shifted courses online for the entire summer, the UI announced it will decide later whether to nix face-to-face instruction for summer sessions 4 and 5, which start June 15 and June 19, respectively.

Individual colleges also are being allowed to choose to offer classes online only for the full summer. Clinical and experiential activities are being offered on a program-by-program basis.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

