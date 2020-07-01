University of Iowa students' spring experiences highlight push for campus return

IOWA CITY — In charting a new course for the upcoming pandemic-plagued school year, the University of Iowa first reviewed its interrupted spring semester by surveying students — and it found room for improvement and compelling reason to do so, including in student qualms about returning for fall.

Results shared Wednesday from a UI Pandemic Response Survey — administered to undergraduates during the final two weeks of May — show about 7 percent of the 3,124 respondents who weren’t graduating in spring or summer either are not or aren’t sure about returning for fall.

Financial and health concerns were cited as primary reasons for not returning, with academic-related issues also playing in. Among UI undergraduates who said they are planning to come back this fall, almost a quarter shared health concerns in doing so, and nearly as many reported financial constraints.

UI leadership shared the results during a Wednesday morning discussion on what academics and the classroom will look like in the fall — with officials spelling out mitigating measures meant to quell COVID-19’s spread on campus and calm fears.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming students back to campus,” UI Provost Montse Fuentes said during the presentation, streamed on YouTube. “We are committed to creating a fantastic educational experience for them this fall.

“At the same time, we can assure students, their families, and all members of our university community that everything we’re doing, we’re doing it safely, based on good data, careful preparation, and readiness to be flexible.”

Academic and class-related measures UI is taking in the face of COVID-19 — which has seen a recent surge in Johnson County — include moving large lectures and any other classes with 50 or more students online and socially-distancing those sticking with face-to-face instruction.

In that enrollments can shift, student needs can change, and community circumstances are fluid, UI Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Tanya Uden-Holman said all faculty should be ready at any time to make the online leap.

“As has been made clear in the past several weeks, it is very challenging to chart the path of the virus, and I anticipate this will be the case through the fall semester,” Uden-Holman said. “Therefore, it is critical that all faculty be prepared to move their course to a virtual environment should spread of the virus necessitate.”

She highlighted efforts the campus is taking to prepare traditional classrooms for non-traditional social distancing, including creative scheduling, use of conference rooms, class reconfiguration, and widespread addition cameras and other technology.

But, in addressing questions and concerns that not enough large classrooms exist across campus to accommodate social distancing goals, Uden-Holman said faculty might have to employ hybrid instruction — which already will be in widespread use for some small-group discussions, for example, or for international students.

“If classrooms are not available, due to physical distance and requirements, additional courses may need to be converted to online,” she said.

Still, the university’s recent student surveys — including a second one focused specifically on the transition to virtual education — reveal why the campus is prioritizing in-person education. Because while many students acknowledged the work teachers put into making the swift shift online, and expressed gratitude, they also aired grievances about disengaged faculty, disproportionate supports, and disappointing experiences.

“In looking across the two surveys, student perceptions were better than we might have expected, but not as positive as we might have hoped,” Uden-Holman said. “The survey results were clear that for students, there is no substitute for meaningful interaction and engagement with faculty.

“Good practices used in in-person classes should also be applied by instructors when conducting virtual instruction.”

Among student comments the university collected via its surveys were ones making that point and noting uneven levels of preparation, virtual interaction, and access.

“I think the most important change would be to provide instructors with best-practices or training,” one student said, according to UI survey results. “There was a dramatic difference between the effectiveness of the best and worst instructors, much more so than with in-person classes.”

Another person stressed the same concern regarding teacher training.

“One of my courses basically ended when we went online because the professor had no idea how to put everything online. I am disappointed that I missed out on the course material for a class I was really excited about.”

Even if a course is online, students — according to the survey — placed a high value on active, visibly involved faculty, including through synchronous instruction like in a traditional classroom setting.

“Comments revealed a widespread consensus that direct engagement with faculty members cannot be replaced solely by lectures recorded during previous semesters or static materials that student work through on their own,” according to the survey, citing the following comments:

“Some professors put up online modules and kept homework intact, but stopped holding class-time and just sent out emails. It felt like I had been abandoned and wasn’t being taught course material but still expected to turn in all of the homework.”

“I had one course … where the professor just switched to online prerecorded lectures and completely got rid of our discussion section. This hurt my grade in that class a lot.”

“I had a professor who … uploaded lecture powerpoints with no additional teaching information and expected us to learn the material completely on our own.”

“Live classes should not be swapped out for … online YouTube videos that we could have looked up anyway.”

“A lot of professors just disappeared and were hard to get ahold of after the transition. Some stopped lectures and just added homework instead of taking the time to continue to teach us.”

“Some professors great and did everything they could to facilitate learning, some just posted old lecture recordings from previous years and checked out.”

When asked about concerns for the upcoming fall, 18 percent of those who said they’re coming back said they don’t feel as connected to the UI community, and 20 percent said they’re not confident they’re prepared to do well in their classes.

Of those who said they’re not coming back — or at least not sure — 16 percent said they’re not confident in their preparation, 11 percent said they don’t feel connected, and 11 percent said they’re taking classes somewhere else.

When asked about the likelihood those students will return to UI at some point, 37 percent said very likely, 24 percent said somewhat likely, and 21 percent said they’re unsure.

