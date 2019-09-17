University of Iowa student dies while studying in Portugal

A University of Iowa computer science major studying abroad in Portugal died over the weekend, according to an email UI administrators sent to campus this week.

The campus has released no details about how Nathan Molinski, identified as a fourth-year UI student, died Saturday. But UI spokeswoman Hayley Bruce said he was living with a family in Lisbon and participating with two other UI students in a semester language and culture program with the Council on International Education Exchange that started Sept. 1.

The CIEE, a nonprofit promoting international education and exchange, confirmed Molinski was participating in a semester program at its study center in Lisbon and reported he “died suddenly” during an “independent travel weekend to another part of Portugal.”

“The CIEE community grieves for this terrible loss, and our sincerest condolences go to Nathan’s family and friends,” according to the CIEE statement.

The university also expressed “our deepest condolences to Nathan’s family, friends, and loved ones.” Officials reported Molinski’s family is interested in receiving remembrances and memorial statements to be shared in Portugal.

Anyone interested in sending a statement can email Associate Provost and Dean Downing Thomas at downing-thomas@uiowa.edu by noon Wednesday.

A Facebook page for a Nathan Molinski who studied at UI and lives in Iowa City indicates he’s from San Rafael, Calif. A LinkedIn page for Molinski indicates he’s worked several internships, including for companies in New York and Chicago.

Although fatalities are rare for the UI Study Abroad program, another of its students died in 2015 from injuries suffered while studying abroad in Italy. Andrew Mogni, a 20-year-old UI junior studying finance, died in April of that year after spending four months battling serious injuries suffered in what authorities initially characterized as an “accidental fall.”

Italian authorities later reported suspicions Mogni was attacked and injured in an attempted robbery near the Tiber River, where he was found with severe head trauma, even as the school at which he was studying — John Cabot University — reported he fell after leaving a bar, according to media reports.

Mogni, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., was flown back to the Chicago area before he died, and no one has been arrested in connection with his death. But police did make an arrest in the death of a University of Wisconsin student who died under similar circumstances a year later.

That student also had been studying at John Cabot University, with which the University of Iowa has ended its study abroad partnership, according to media reports.

Although updated statistics weren’t immediately available Tuesday, the University of Iowa in 2015 told The Gazette it had documented only 37 of its thousands of students leaving study abroad programs early. Of those, 16 were on yearlong programs and decided to come home after one semester for personal reasons.

Eight of those who left early did so due to illness, three had family emergencies or events, three left due to political unrest or natural disasters, two were victims of crime, two were injured, and one died while abroad in 2011. That death occurred on an outdoor adventure program when the student slipped into a nearby river while hiking, according to UI officials.

