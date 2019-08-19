Be ready Iowa City: UI students are moving in this week

IOWA CITY — Expect streets in the heart of Iowa’s college communities to be swarming this week with hitched trailers, open trunks, dollies toting mini fridges, and luggage carts carrying sweaters and hoodies — a sign of the coming fall — as hordes of new students move onto their respective campuses.

For the University of Iowa in Iowa City, the heaviest move-in traffic is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — with returning students coming Saturday. Ames’ Iowa State University has designated Tuesday and Wednesday as its prime move-in days for new students, with returning students slotted for Thursday. And University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls expects most first-year and transfer students to move in Wednesday and Thursday, with returning students moving in Friday.

Coe College in Cedar Rapids got an early jump on the moving chaos, inviting its Class of 2023 to move into residence halls Saturday — when they also attended orientation and participated in the ceremonial ringing of the Coe Victory Bell, signifying the beginning of their journey as a Kohawk.

Iowa’s public universities also offered early move-in times over the weekend, but the meat of the move-in crowd will arrive in the coming days, prompting campus officials to warn of traffic delays and advise commuters to avoid routes near residence halls if possible — especially in Iowa City, given ongoing, unrelated roadwork around town.

“You’ll see a lot more black and gold around Iowa City next week as the University of Iowa welcomes first-year students moving into residence halls,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication. “That means it’s important to be patient — a lot of construction is taking place on and off campus.”

University of Iowa

To accommodate the residence hall move-in crowd, expected to top 6,000, Iowa City is reducing Clinton Street to one-way northbound traffic from the intersection of Clinton and Market streets, through the right-turn elbow where Clinton becomes Church Street, to the intersection of Church and Dubuque streets.

On the west side of campus, students and families are advised to use Grand Avenue to access the residence halls.

Although new student move-in is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, anyone bringing a trailer or moving truck is encouraged to arrive after 6 p.m. on those designated move-in days.

Nearly 500 volunteers will be ready to help families unload once they arrive outside their designated residence hall — helping to move along traffic. Families are encouraged to stay with their vehicles and then move them, once they’re unloaded.

Iowa State University

More than 11,000 students are expected to move into Iowa State’s residences halls this week, prompting officials to urge “patience, kindness, and flexibility” at a time that can be emotion and hectic.

Where Iowa State’s apartments welcomed students Saturday, its residence halls move-in is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Iowa State also will have a squad of volunteers waiting to help speed the unloading.

University of Northern Iowa

UNI expects about 3,500 students to occupy its residence halls — with first-year and new student move-in focused on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers, like at UI and Iowa State, will be on scene to help hurry unloading and move traffic along.

