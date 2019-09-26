University of Iowa makes third attempt to find a new dean of students

IOWA CITY — Approaching two years after losing its dean of students — and following two failed searches to replace her — the University of Iowa on Thursday announced a third go-round to fill the long-vacant post that oversees student engagement and governance activities, the embattled Greek system, and several diversity and equity initiatives.

After telling The Gazette last month that nothing had changed since a January announcement that its second attempt to find a new dean had failed and it was appointing Angie Reams as interim associate vice president and dean of students, UI officials say the search “is again underway.”

A 12-member search committee chaired by Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for Student-Athlete Academic Services, is resuming its work with search firm Isaacson-Miller, Inc. to replace Lyn Redington, who in January 2018 was named vice president for student life at Idaho State University.

The university so far has paid Isaacson-Miller $61,363 for its first attempt to find a new dean, which actually was the second UI search, as the campus’ first failed attempt was done solo.

That first search identified four finalists in April 2018, but none were hired. The second search brought another three candidates to campus in November, but again none materialized as the new dean.

The UI dean search website on Thursday remained defunct, and officials did not immediately produce a timeline for the reopened search or how much it might cost. A June 2018 agreement for Isaacson-Miller’s help with the dean search notes if UI doesn’t hire someone within a year, “we will consider this contract terminated and a revised contract with adjusted fees, if necessary, will be negotiated.”

The university didn’t immediately produce for The Gazette a revised agreement.

“The associate vice president and dean of students plays a key role in shaping the student experience on campus,” Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers said. “I’m grateful for the work of the search committee so far, and look forward to finding the right person to serve our students and the university.”

The dean reports to Shivers, and both are key cogs in the UI diversity wheel, which has been under the microscope since its new diversity, equity, and inclusion director abruptly resigned just six weeks after starting June 28.

The university paid TaJuan Wilson $25,000 in moving expenses to transition from the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was assistant professor and executive director of student programs and diversity. And it’s paying him a base salary of $224,000 — even after his resignation — so he can work remotely on “special assignment” while also looking for a new job outside the university.

A settlement agreement between the university and Wilson affords him another $7,500 to attend professional development conferences while still a UI employee. The university has provided few details about why Wilson left and why it signed the settlement.

UI officials have refused to answer repeated questions from The Gazette about what work Wilson is doing for the university, whether he’s working on or off campus, and — if he’s off campus — where he’s located.

When asked last week at Iowa’s Board of Regents meeting whether board President Mike Richards agrees with steps the university took in settling with Wilson, he declined to comment. He said the board had “quite a bit of communication” on the topic, but those discussions aren’t public because it’s a personnel matter.

Board Executive Director Mark Braun is responsible for signing off on any settlements.

The university, for its diversity search that landed Wilson, paid consultant Isaacson-Miller $103,592. UI officials confirmed Wilson’s resignation triggers another search — free of the standard fee — but the university hasn’t unveiled any plans to relaunch a search for a new diversity head.

