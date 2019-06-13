University of Iowa interim provost tapped as NIH adviser

IOWA CITY — Two-plus years after agreeing to temporarily fill the University of Iowa provost void Barry Butler left by assuming the presidency at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Sue Curry is moving on — although she’s not moving far.

Beginning June 28 — when Montserrat Fuentes, from Virginia Commonwealth University, starts as UI executive vice president and provost — Curry will shift to “administrative fellow in the Office of the President.”

In that half-time role — ending no later than June 30, 2020 — Curry will split her time between research, supporting major UI initiatives, and serving as senior adviser for preventive services for the National Institutes of Health.

Curry — known internationally as an expert in behavioral science and in translating research findings into health policy — will focus her NIH work on identifying and advancing areas of prevention research, according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication. She’ll also advise on strategy and coordination between the federal institutes and prevention-related partners.

She won’t be directly involved with research and grant funding decisions — in that she won’t assess proposals, according to UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck.

“She will advise the director of the Office of Disease Prevention on evidence and knowledge gaps in prevention-related areas,” Beck said. “This will involve proposing prevention-related research topics and identifying what is needed to advance the field.”

The National Institutes of Health — which operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the largest biomedical research agency in the world — plays a massive role in supporting UI research annually.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2018 budget year, the NIH provided more funding for research and scholarly activities across campus than any other external entity — either federal or non-federal — at $180.4 million. That was up $40 million from the 2017 total of $140 million, and it marked the most the university has received since at least 2015, when its NIH funding hit $146.7 million.

As Curry takes on her new roles, she’ll retain her status as tenured faculty in the UI College of Public Health, where she served as dean from 2008 until her interim provost appointment in 2017.

Her UI administrative fellowship will pay $150,000 a year. While she holds NIH appointment, which has not yet been finalized, the government will support half her salary — with the other half coming from the UI Office of the President.

Curry in her interim provost role is earning an annual salary of $436,979. Fuentes, a Spanish statistician serving as dean and professor in the College of Humanities and Sciences at the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, will make $435,000 when she begins her UI provost stint in two weeks. Butler, when he left two years ago, was making $413,972.

In a statement Thursday, Curry called it a pleasure and honor to serve UI, and said she’s glad to stay on in this new capacity.

UI President Bruce Harreld, who recently agreed to extend his original five-year contract through 2023, in a statement thanked Curry for her service as provost and praised her new association with the NIH.

“We are proud that the NIH is recognizing her scholarship and expertise,” he said. “And we are fortunate to retain such a dedicated advocate for faculty and research.”

Curry was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2010, is a member of its board on Population Health and Public Health Practice, and serves on its governing council. She also recently served as chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Business Award Nominations Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the corridor Details Here The Gazette Business Breakfast June 20 How do cities build their core? Join us for a panel discussion. Buy Tickets

In a message to campus in May — with the end of her provost stint in sight — Curry reflected on her time in the position, which included hiring four collegiate deans and a new director of the Stanley Museum of Art.

“It has been inspiring to meet so many outstanding individuals who want to come to the University of Iowa — even in the face of fiscal constraints and other challenges — because we offer the opportunity to lead in a culture of excellence,” she wrote.

Curry also led a “UI 2020 Initiative” meant to study “reasonable organizational changes” and possible restructuring. But the project incited criticism and fear of a predetermined breakup of the largest College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

In response to those concerns, Curry instigated a second phase to the initiative that eventually produced few ideas or recommendations and found, “This was probably not the best time to ask the UI community to think long-term.”

Curry referenced some of those challenges in her message to campus, noting her involvement in “several initiatives that brought together colleagues with very different perspectives and ideas about how best to move forward.”

“In every case, I have seen those individuals give their time and energy to engage in difficult but constructive conversations — and arrive at decisions everyone is willing to respect,” she wrote.

Curry identified her wishes for the university, “chief among them that we had more resources.”

“But let’s stop to remind ourselves what an extraordinary job we do with what we have,” she wrote.

l Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com