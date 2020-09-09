University of Iowa Health Care experts cautious about data, discuss best COVID response

IOWA CITY — COVID-19 numbers for Johnson County and the University of Iowa are imperfect and more an indication of trends, but given those trends — and what they show for community spread of late — at least one UI Health Care expert believes face-to-face learning at this time is unwise.

“Given the way our numbers look, I don’t think there should be any in-person instruction at any level of education,” Michael Edmond, UIHC chief quality officer and associate chief medical officer, said Wednesday evening during a special UI Faculty Senate meeting.

Edmond, a clinical professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases, was among a handful of UIHC experts to speak — including UI Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson and UIHC hospital epidemiologist Jorge Salinas.

Acknowledging new COVID-19 cases have dropped in Johnson County and on the UI campus in recent days, Salinas aired concern the dips don’t paint an accurate picture of the community’s coronavirus prevalence — in that testing could be low or students could have gone home over the holiday weekend and been tested elsewhere.

He also pointed to data management woes at the state, which Salinas said has been “impaired by technological problems.”

“They have had difficulties with their data management,” he said. “They’ve been trying to fix those. But every week, you can hear reports of an issue.”

UI, meanwhile, has implemented a “passive surveillance” system that hopes individuals self-report positive cases.

“The problem with such type of surveillance is that if there are any incentives or disincentives to report, it may not be a true reflection of reality,” he said. “So all of the numbers that are reported are indicators of trends. But don’t believe that we’ve only had the exact number that is being published.

“You need to be aware of the biases and based on that you adjust your estimate.”

Members of the UI faculty asked a range of questions about UI’s handling of COVID-19 — including why students have struggled to get tested; why some classrooms aren’t properly distancing students; and why UI isn’t conducting more random and proactive sampling to prevent outbreaks.

UI Campus Health Director Daniel Fick said such testing hasn’t proved beneficial when other campuses have tried it, noting his university is following federal and state mitigation guidance.

“I think, at this point, we’ve not been able to see a campus that tests everybody that then ultimately can show total numbers of virus and an outbreak are significantly better,” Fick said. “So, again, we don’t know. We’re making no promise on campus that we’re 100 percent right, and we know how to do this better than anyone else.”

But, Fick said, testing too many could result in false positives.

“And, at this point, the campuses that have done a lot of testing don’t actually show decreased virus numbers,” he said.

Although the University of Iowa has 1,642 cases of COVID-19 on campus among students and employees since Aug. 18 — among the highest totals across the country’s higher education system — UI officials have rejected calls from some students, faculty, and staff to shift all learning online.

Fick defended that decision Wednesday, noting three-quarters of undergraduate learning already is happening virtually.

“At this point going totally online most likely — given our small spread to faculty and staff — isn’t going to make a significant difference in the spread at this point,” he said. “Students need to stay here, the CDC is not recommending students leave. Our residence halls would be open, and the majority of our students would still be on campus.

“So it wouldn’t dramatically affect our numbers here in the community.”

When asked whether UIHC has enough testing supplies — and whether there is even capacity to ramp it up — UIHC Vice President Jackson said the hospital campus does have enough to test symptomatic patients and those they’ve had close contact with.

“But obviously if you were wanting to test everybody every day, no, we don’t,” he said.

Vaccine news

Jackson did share good news regarding its push for a COVID-19 vaccine, with its portion of a Pfizer vaccine trial expected to be fully enrolled by next week. He re-upped recent news reports of potential results at the end of October, which he said is “no guarantee.”

“We’ve got to show efficacy and safety,” Jackson said. “But the phase one-two data looks really quite good in terms of being able to generate neutralizing antibody.”

And, he said, “Side effects have been pretty minor with this vaccine.”

“I feel pretty confident that it will work — but you never know until you see the data.”

Jackson reported the state has asked UIHC to “prepare to be able to distribute vaccine by November 1.”

“We have been ordering the ultra-freezers for the vaccine, so we are getting prepared just in case that this vaccine really is efficacious and meets the safety parameters,” Jackson said.

In the meantime, he said, UIHC has done a “very good job,” keeping infection rates low and treating those who are infected or even hospitalized. He reported about a dozen medical students have been infected and said no university students have been hospitalized.

“And we probably had close to a couple thousand students who have been infected over the last couple of weeks.”

