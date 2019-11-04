UI graduate student who said state botched her sexual-harassment claim to receive payment

One of two former University of Iowa graduate students who sued the school, state, and Board of Regents for allegedly mishandling their accusations of sexual harassment and assault, as well as gender discrimination and retaliation, has agreed to drop her case in exchange for a $21,250 payout.

Ruth Bryant, 37, on Oct. 7 signed a settlement, which the State Appeal Board approved Monday. Another UI graduate student — Samantha Lange, 31 — who sued the university, regents, and state for similar allegations at the same time in October 2017 has not settled and is headed to trial in January, according to online court records.

Both lawsuits rip the university, regents, and state for failing to actualize change in how they address sexual harassment and assault allegations, despite high-profile legal cases — including a $6.5 million settlement in a gender discrimination lawsuit involving former UI associate athletics director Jane Meyer and former UI head field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.

“The University of Iowa engaged in a pattern of decision-making suggesting a clearly unreasonable and deliberately indifferent response to a sexual harassment complaint made by Ms. Bryant against a male University of Iowa employee,” according to Bryant’s lawsuit, which has yet to be formally dismissed, according to online court records.

“The University of Iowa’s response to Ms. Bryant’s complaint is illustrative of its victim-blaming, gender-biased, and implicitly biased system-response in place to address the sexual assault and sexual harassment complaints of students, faculty and staff.”

Bryant’s lawsuit stems from her time as a member of the UI graduate student union — known as the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students — and her involvement in 2015 protests over UI President Bruce Harreld’s hiring.

Four years ago — on Oct. 21, 2015 — Bryant reported in her lawsuit that then-Associate Director of Campus Security Williams Searls approached her and another student at a protest during the Board of Regents meeting in the Iowa Memorial Union ballroom and verbally harassed and intimidated her.

She accused Searls of devaluing her role in organizing the protest due to her gender, dismissing her concerns when she raised them, and then sexual harassing her in response to her assertion that he didn’t like women, according to Bryant’s lawsuit.

In the days and weeks that followed, Bryant reported her experience and the alleged misconduct to the UI Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator. She followed suggested paths for logging her concerns, including filing a formal complaint alleging sexual harassment with university’s Chief Diversity Office.

The office found the harassment didn’t occur, according to the lawsuit, and Bryant appealed — to no avail.

“The investigation and appeals process was more traumatic for Ms. Bryant than the sexual harassment itself because the University of Iowa employees refused to respect her complaint, follow their own policies, or hold their associate director of campus security responsible for his sexually harassing behavior,” according to the lawsuit. “Ms. Bryant suffered from multiple anxiety attacks and even became physically ill due to the stress of the investigation. Ms. Bryant had trouble focusing in class and even had to ask permission from her professors to take time off.”

According to Monday’s approved settlement, “The state has determined that it is in its best interests to resolve this case without further litigation.” It does not concede any wrongdoing or constitute an admission of guilt.

In exchange for $21,250 — $12,180 paid to Bryant and $9,070 to her Des Moines-based attorneys at Newkirk Zwagerman PLC — Bryant agreed to drop her charges and promise not to file any new lawsuits related to this incident.

Lange, whose case remains ongoing and is headed to trial, has accused the university of failing to respond reasonably to allegations she was sexually assaulted several times by the same man — another graduate student — in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, according to Lange’s lawsuit, the university retaliated against her when she reported the alleged crime, failed to provide reasonable accommodations for her continued education, and failed to address her concerns about a “hostile education and work environment.”

“Without systemic changes, the University of Iowa will continue to exacerbate, rather than reduce, the risk of sexual assaults for female students,” according to Lange’s lawsuit. “Without injunctive relief and equitable relief forcing the University of Iowa to implement such changes, Ms. Lange and other women at the University of Iowa will continue to endure hostile educational environments and/or the threat of gender discrimination and retaliation in response to reports of sexual assault.”

