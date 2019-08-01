University of Iowa expecting 'meaningful uptick' in students this fall

IOWA CITY — A week after his campus’ vice president for enrollment management warned of an approaching “enormous” drop in high school graduates — threatening profound shifts across higher education nationally — University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld on Thursday said his institution expects a “meaningful uptick” in students this fall.

“We’re very creatively looking to make sure we have adequate space for all the students that we’re seeing coming in,” Harreld told the Board of Regents during a telephonic meeting focused around its approval of the universities’ fiscal 2020 budgets.

University of Iowa VP warns of 'profound' drop in student numbers over next decade IOWA CITY - The long-term outlook for higher education is bleak, and Iowa will be right in the crosshairs - requiring its institutions to take prompt action and instigate immediate planning to survive, according to Brent Gage, associate vice president for enrollment management with the University of Iowa. Continue Reading

“We will have fewer students enrolled in Iowa State University in the coming year, which further reduces our overall income,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen told the regents. “Iowa State also is seeing lower international enrollment, which is a major issue for universities nationwide, as international students choose Canadian or European universities.”

Iowa State’s total enrollment will remain “robust,” Wintersteen said.

“However, any decline in student numbers has a significant impact on our budget,” she said.

Still, both Iowa State and UI are projecting larger general education budgets this year thanks — in part — to a $4 million boost in state appropriations each and across-the-board tuition increases, including nearly 4 percent bumps for resident undergraduates.

Those rate hikes, plus a nearly 5 percent increase for non-residents and graduate students at Iowa State, are allowing the Ames campus to project a $4.6 million increase in tuition revenue this year — despite enrollment losses. And while UI is expecting more students, it’s projecting $5.1 million less in tuition revenue, due to the school’s elimination of a popular financial aid program “and other projected enrollment changes” — details of which haven’t been disclosed.

In responding to questions from the board about whether Iowa State’s enrollment slip was expected, Wintersteen confirmed it was.

“This new trend reflects the shrinking pool of high school graduates and potential community college transfers.”

UI President Harreld, in his enrollment comments, echoed his vice president’s comments last week and acknowledged expectations this fall’s enrollment bump might be short-lived — citing projections of a “meaningful downturn” in the U.S. student population looking five to six years out.

“So I think we’re starting to prepare ourselves potentially, even in the Midwest, for at least a stalling in the U.S. students that will be potentially interested in our university,” said Harreld, who called into the meeting from Colorado.

That preparation, Harreld said, involves setting his institution apart.

Because UNI froze all tuition rates this fall in hopes of remaining competitive with other regional universities as its pool of prospects shrinks, the school’s tuition revenue is expected to drop $6.6 million.

In response, UNI — per regent documents — is cutting course sections, increasing class sizes, reducing the overall number of faculty, and trimming its student financial aid budget by $1.2 million.

Its faculty reductions, expected “largely through attrition and retirements,” are expected to drive down salary and fringe benefit costs $3 million.

During Thursday’s board meeting, UNI President Mark Nook mentioned his school’s 10,600-enrollment projection “with a 200 student contingency.” And he stressed “UNI is focused on growing our enrollment while maintaining a strong connection for UNI and our graduates to Iowa’s economy.”

But he did not elaborate on course reductions, class size increases, faculty cuts, and aid decreases. And the Board of Regents did not ask him any questions.

