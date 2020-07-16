University of Iowa diversity councils slam President Harreld, top administrators

IOWA CITY — A coalition of seven University of Iowa diversity councils has authored an open letter to President Bruce Harreld and his administrators voicing concerns with the campus culture and its response to police brutality and related protests calling for change.

“We are severely disappointed and frustrated by the University of Iowa’s lack of meaningful response to the police brutality, protests, and calls from students, staff, and faculty to implement change for equity,” according to the open letter posted Monday on the councils’ respective websites.

“Faculty, staff, and especially students perceive you and many other university leaders to be oblivious to the intense fear, struggle, and trauma that permeates the University of Iowa community each day.”

The university has been the epicenter of Black Lives Matter protests in Iowa City this summer following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Protesters have rallied on the UI Pentacrest, outside Harreld’s office and president’s residence, and they spray painted those buildings and others with movement messages — prompting Harreld and other administrators to voice support and vow, “We are here to help.”

“We will not tolerate anything but a safe and inclusive campus for people of all backgrounds regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry, or disability,” Harreld and then-Provost Montse Fuentes wrote in a campus message on June 1.

This week’s letter from the diversity councils — including the African American, Latinx, LGBTQ+, Native American, and Pan Asian councils — referenced that message and quoted its assertion that, “each of us must lead change within our individual communities to actively disrupt racism (interpersonal, systemic, and societal.)”

“It is your responsibility not only to enact this leadership that you explicitly call for, but also make it legible and relatable to the multiple individual communities of which you are a part as the president of University of Iowa, foremost being Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students,” according to the councils’ letter this week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The councils asserted that student, faculty, and staff trust in the university’s commitment to social justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion “has been decimated,” and students specifically “are traumatized, tired, and targeted.”

“A new trust must be forged from this brokenness,” according to the letter. “And the diversity councils are ready and willing to be a resource for doing so.”

President Harreld has responded directly to the councils regarding their open letter and asked to meet with them, according to UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck. And he issued two campuswide messages in June on the university’s support for the protesters and next steps.

In this week’s letter, however, the groups requested a public response to concerns from Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

“If their address is public, your response should be public,” according to the councils’ letter. “Accountability, transparency, and honesty are requisite to building trust.”

The coalition of councils repeated a question undergraduate and graduate student governments asked of Harreld last month.

“How have not only the University of Iowa, but you yourself, contributed to the policing of lives, education, and voices of Black students on our campus?” according to the letter. “Furthermore, we ask: How are you stepping into allyship right now?”

The letter asked Harreld to lead by example, and it criticized him for silence after College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Steve Goddard dismissed return-to-campus concerns from a faculty member who identifies as an at-risk woman of color.

“As the leader of CLAS, Dean Goddard is clearly insensitive to equity and anti-racism, but his public fumble also showcases how ill-equipped top administrators are as a team,” according to the letter. “We need informed collaborative interaction by top administrators — and this, too, is your responsibility to implement.”

Harreld has not been seen at any of the protests or rallies on campus this summer, as most employees are working remotely due to COVID-19. UI officials have refused to answer The Gazette’s repeated questions about whether Harreld is working remotely from Iowa City or whether he’s been working from outside the state.

“The university has not asked any employees to submit information about their location during this period of working remotely,” Beck said. “As a practice, the University of Iowa does not disclose information about the location of its employees to avoid putting the employee, their families, and property at risk.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com