University of Iowa COVID-19 cases tick up on cusp of Hawkeye football start

IOWA CITY — After many days of relatively low COVID-19 case numbers on the University of Iowa campus, it reported a slight uptick Friday — reflecting increases across Eastern Iowa and the state and inciting a warning as the Hawkeye football season finally gets underway this weekend.

The university reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the last two days, bringing the campus total to 2,197 since Aug. 18. On Wednesday, UI reported seven new cases over a two-day period. On Monday, it reported 16 positives since Friday.

The UI uptick comes as Iowa on Friday reported 1,587 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette. That’s the second most reported in one 24-hour period — topped only by the 2,579 on Aug. 27, the day the state uploaded antigen tests.

Iowa also on Friday reported 536 COVID-19 hospitalizations, setting a new high after Wednesday’s 534 record, which topped Monday’s 501 record — meaning Iowa broke three hospitalization records this week.

Linn County set a record for COVID-19 cases in a day at 92 on Friday, while Johnson County — home to UI — posted another 46 new cases, where it had been adding 20-some cases a day before ticking up to 34 Thursday.

Iowa reported another 20 coronavirus deaths Friday, up from 16 on Thursday but not as high as the record 32 the state set Wednesday.

UI Hospitals and Clinics on Friday reported 29 adult COVID-19 inpatients, for 631 total, and one patient under age 18, for 33 to date. Those numbers are up from the 23 adult and no pediatric COVID-19 patients UIHC reported Wednesday, for a total 621 and 32 respectively.

UI officials in a campus communication Friday cited the “increased hospitalizations and spread across the state” in asking the community to “remain dedicated to the practices that help to reduce transmission: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding gathering in large groups.”

With the Hawkeyes set to kick off their abbreviated fall football season against Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday, UI officials warned about gatherings, food sharing, and crowded bars in finding “ways to support our Hawkeyes in a fun, healthy manner.”

“When you gather to cheer on the Hawkeyes, please be mindful to do so with the members of your small campus ‘family unit,’” according to the UI message. “Remember that you are subject to the guidelines of the university regardless of your proximity to campus, per the Code of Student Life.

“While your residence may be off campus, your actions off campus impact the ability for the university to continue in-person operations as well as the health and safety of the UI and Iowa City communities.”

When the Hawkeyes return to Iowa City next week for their first home football game of the season against Northwestern University on Halloween, UI officials reminded fans are not allowed in Kinnick Stadium and “tailgating will not be allowed.”

UIHC offers this advice for Hawkeye games:

• Wear a mask, regardless of where or with whom you watch — except at home with family;

• Shouting and cheering produce more aerosols and droplets that can spread the virus;

• Don’t share food, and stick to individual servings — allowing people to take food “to a safe place to eat rather than gathering around a shared food source;”

• Be extra cautious when unmasking to eat or drink, ensuring you’re at least six feet from others;

• Avoid crammed indoor spaces, like bars and restaurants, and watch from home instead — “It’s safer (and cheaper);”

• Limit watch gatherings to 10 or fewer;

• Try moving the TV outside or to a ventilated area;

• Consider virtual options, like Zoom or FaceTime, for communal viewing.

In its attempt to quell the COVID-19 spread, UI on Friday enacted a change to its face covering policy disallowing face shields or gaiters alone — without a face mask.

Earlier this week, the Board of Regents announced none of its three public universities — including UI, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa — will offer study abroad experiences outside the United States in the upcoming spring semester.

The board also reiterated its ban on university-sponsored international travel remains in effect and that “travel to any area with high rates of COVID-19 infection should be avoided.”

“President Harreld may authorize individual faculty and staff international travel for departures after Jan. 15, 2021, if that travel is specifically tied to university responsibilities,” according to campus communication.

