University of Iowa would get biggest bump among universities under governor's proposed budget

The University of Iowa next year would get a slightly bigger bump in general education funding than Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa if lawmakers go with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly-released funding suggestions for the 2021 budget.

Reynolds is recommending a 3 percent increase in general education funding for UI, ISU, and UNI, which — because UI already gets more than the others — favors the Iowa City campus.

Under the governor’s proposal, UI would get a $6.7 million increase; Iowa State would get $5.3 million more; and UNI would see a $3 million bump.

All those totals are below the Board of Regents’ general education funding request for the 2021 budget year of $18 million more — which it wants to split by giving $7 million each to UI and Iowa State and $4 million to UNI.

If the Legislature fully funds the board’s request, despite the governor’s lower recommendation, the enterprise’s total general education state support will swell from $493 million to $511 million. If lawmakers take the governor’s suggestions, total general education support for the three public universities will increase $15 million — or 3 percent — to $508 million.

Of course, lawmakers can go with a different amount — which they often do — and Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun stressed board leadership and university heads will work with the governor and General Assembly throughout this Legislative session to finalize funding levels.

“We will continue to advocate for a level of funding that is needed to provide the first-class education that our students demand,” Braun said in a statement, also thanking the governor for her “continued support for Iowa’s regent universities.”

“We will continue to be good stewards with funding that our universities receive.”

The regents in November 2018 debuted a five-year tuition model tying state support to tuition increases. Under the model, if lawmakers fully fund the board’s annual appropriations requests, tuition for resident undergraduates will increase 3 percent. If lawmakers fall short of the request, rates could go higher.

In that state appropriations for Iowa State and UI fell below the board’s request in the current budget year, resident undergraduates at those institutions saw a 3.9 percent tuition increase in the fall. UNI, which saw its request fully funded this year, froze tuition for all students and would like to do so again — but officials have said they need the Legislature’s full support.

Regarding Iowa’s 15 community colleges, Gov. Reynolds’ budget includes a $5.2 million general aid increase — amounting to a 2.5 percent bump to $213.9 million. It remains unclear how that increase would be split among the campuses.

The governor also proposed bolstering funding for programs that support community college students — like the Last Dollar Scholarship, which aids students enrolled in specific community and private college programs that lead to high-demand jobs.

The governor on Tuesday reported the Last Dollar Scholarship is providing more than $13 million to 6,000-plus students — and nearly 80 percent of scholarship recipients are adult learners. Her budget proposes expanding the Last Dollar Scholarship fund by $2.8 million — bringing it to $15.8 million

“Future Ready Iowa is working,” Reynolds said Tuesday in her Condition of the State address — referencing the initiative that spawned the Last Dollar Scholarship.

But Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, expressed concern that Gov. Reynolds failed to explicitly mention higher education funding in her annual address in Des Moines.

“There are some good things, I think, in the governor’s plan. Obviously I am concerned that there was no mention of the community colleges or regents and funding for those institutions, and our private colleges as well,” Mascher said. “Higher ed was just kind of left out, and that always concerns me … Funding for those institutions is really critical.”

In addition to Reynolds’ general education proposals for the public universities and community colleges, she offered in her budget recommendations for the regents’ office, special schools, and special purpose units — like the UI-affiliated Hygienic Laboratory, Iowa Flood Center, and Oakdale campus.

She offered mostly flat funding for those entities — with a few exceptions, like a $4 million earmark for an ISU-UI Bioscience Innovation Ecosystem collaboration, aimed at “accelerating the pace of economic development related to the biosciences.”

And Reynolds’ budget includes full funding for two capital projects at Iowa State and one at UNI — excluding the University of Iowa’s facilities request.

The governor’s proposal for the 2021 budget year offers the full $10 million requested for Iowa State’s Student Innovation Center; the full $12.5 million for ISU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory; and the full $1 million for UNI’s Industrial Technology Center modernization project.

She did not support funding the University of Iowa’s requested $3.4 million to modernize its historic Pentacrest — an $88.7 million project the campus wants the state to fully fund over five years.

