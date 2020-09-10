CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa reports shrinking enrollment

'A decrease in enrollment was anticipated'

The Old Capitol Building on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 30, 2014
The Old Capitol Building on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 30, 2014. (The Gazette)
01:40PM | Thu, September 10, 2020

IOWA CITY — Like the state’s other public universities, the University of Iowa is reporting student losses for the fall semester — with total enrollment down nearly 800 students to 30,448, the institution said Thursday.

The UI’s undergraduate count dropped more than 1,000 to 22,405, and its freshmen tally dipped 456 to 4,530.

All three of Iowa’s public universities projected fewer students this fall semester, which is shaping up to be vastly different from the typical collegiate experience because if the coronavirus pandemic.

At the UI, three-quarters of undergraduate instruction is online, there are few in-person engagement experiences, downtown bars are shuttered and the Hawkeyes are not playing football.

“A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a UI news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

