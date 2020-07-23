University of Iowa will not alter its diversity search, despite provost shake-up

IOWA CITY — A week after the University of Iowa provost resigned her post to become a temporary “special assistant” to the president, administrators said they won’t restart their search for new head of diversity, equity, and inclusion — a position that reports to the provost and has lacked stability in recent years.

Although UI plans to keep an interim at provost for two years — and despite questions from its last diversity director about the job’s reporting structure — UI President Bruce Harreld on Thursday acknowledged his role in system failures across campus but said, “We must move forward with our search.”

“Any change in this position reporting to the president instead of the provost would require us to restart the search,” Harreld wrote in a campus message. “This type of delay was not acceptable to the members of our community on the search committee, and I agree with them.”

Former UI Provost Montse Fuentes was overseeing the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion units before she signed a settlement to step down last week and become a “special assistant to the president” through June 30, 2021, earning her same vice president-level pay of $439,000.

She assumed oversight of the campus’ diversity efforts after former Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion TaJuan Wilson resigned via a similar settlement last year after only six weeks on the job. He had been appointed after a string of interim diversity leaders.

Fuentes had been appointed after Sue Curry spent two years as interim provost.

Wilson, like Fuentes, was allowed to continue earning his $224,000 salary while he looked for other jobs. Upon his departure, Wilson left the university with a report on diversity efforts across peer institutions and a list of questions for UI — including “Is diversity reflected at the senior leaders table?”

He also asked, “Will the future leader be organizationally aligned as a direct report to the university president?”

Wilson is Black, and Fuentes is Hispanic.

UI officials have not disclosed the details of why they left.

Harreld has appointed Executive Vice Provost and Senior Associate Provost for Faculty Kevin Kregel to serve as interim provost for at least two years. His pay will increase 63 percent from $269,205 to $439,000.

Although diversity, equity, and inclusion divisions will report to him temporarily, Harreld on Thursday also announced plans to appoint an interim associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion “in order to have someone commit 100 percent of their time to leading our campus efforts.”

Aiming to appoint someone within two weeks “after conversations with members of the search committee, shared governance, and our campus community,” Harreld solicited suggestions for the interim — directing those toward the search committee looking for a permanent replacement.

“These are small steps, but important ones,” Harreld wrote about the interim appointment, going on to address larger system issues facing his institution.

“The history of racial injustice at our university is complicated and replete with failures that we must acknowledge and for which we must take responsibility,” Harreld wrote.

He noted “unfair hurdles that continue to exist for our students, faculty, and staff from underrepresented communities are numerous.”

“We all must recognize and address our individual role in perpetuating these institutional barriers — and as the president of the University of Iowa, I know that starts with me,” he wrote. “We cannot change our history, but we can recognize and take responsibility for it. And we can change both our present and future in a deliberate fashion that will forever reshape our community.”

He pointed to “listening, dialogue, and action taken hand in hand — day after day, year after year” as the vehicle to lasting change.

“As members of an institution of higher learning, we seek the truth,” he wrote. “And if the truth is that we are responsible for injustice, we must work to correct it.”

