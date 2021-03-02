Republican lawmakers expand free-speech, diversity training concerns at University of Iowa

Disgruntled Republican lawmakers — who last month inundated the University of Iowa College of Dentistry with questions about its treatment of a conservative student and demanded action toward a more inclusive campus — checked in with UI officials Tuesday, leveling more questions and demands.

“I believe you have a systemic problem that needs to be addressed,” Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, told UI Dental College Dean David Johnsen, Provost Kevin Kregel, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive Officer Liz Tovar during a government oversight committee hearing.

“Since your last appearance before this committee, I’ve received numerous pieces of correspondence, some from students, who want to share their own horror story about the cancel culture they’re experiencing at your school and what they see as the faculty and staff’s participation in it,” Holt said. “I’ve also received letters from dentists disgusted that politics have been interjected into the school.”

Republican lawmakers Tuesday took specific aim at the dean’s response to a Jan. 29 walkout at the UI College of Dentistry — where dozens of ethnically-diverse protesters rallied for more inclusion after a conservative student raised questions via mass email about the college’s condemnation of a White House diversity order.

Holt said he’s received emails reporting “faculty encouraged, enabled, and participated in the walkout during school hours,” forcing patient cancellations or long waiting room delays.

Dental Dean Johnsen confirmed the college rescheduled 34 patient appointments that day, although he couldn’t say whether that was more than normal or what was behind each cancellation. And although he noted that faculty, students, and staff are allowed to take time off to participate in any protest or rally they choose, he apologized to lawmakers.

“We knew the march would occur, it was not a collegiate event,” he said. “Certainly, in retrospect, I should have paid closer attention to what was going on. And I apologize.”

To a question from Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson, about whether Johnsen was concerned with the “patient abandonment” that occurred that day, the dean said he wouldn’t refer to it as such.

“I don’t think it was patient abandonment,” Johnsen said, highlighting steps his college has taken since dental student Michael Brase turned to Republican lawmakers in the fall after being called to a disciplinary hearing for his decision to reply all to the college email condemning a White House order barring diversity training involving race or sex “scapegoating” or “stereotyping.”

For starters, Johnson said, his college is dismantling and rebuilding the Collegiate Academic and Professional Performance Committee to which Brase was called for “unprofessional behavior.” Additionally, he said, preliminary letters informing students of disciplinary hearings won’t include the word “expulsion,” and those letters will clearly state the full reason for the meeting and spell out clearly the process going forward.

Lastly, the restructured group will include a member of the UI faculty or staff who is not under the College of Dentistry umbrella.

But lawmakers Tuesday demanded more answers and action — with Rep. Holt raising concerns about the content of specific diversity trainings and related materials being distributed across campus.

Pointing specifically to a “perspectives” seminar for dental students, which Johnsen said has been canceled, Holt highlighted related documentation he called “absolutely remarkable.”

“Examples of U.S. citizenship privilege,” Holt, said, quoting the title of the document that listed things like, “I have access to plenty of moves and TV shows in my language,” and, “I do not know what it is like to have war in my homeland.”

“I might have titled it, ‘Examples of U.S. citizenship advantages or opportunities,’” Holt said, adding, “I guess you can take anything that’s good and turn it around and make it bad, and to me that is what this document does.

“That is why there are so many Iowans that pay tax money to these schools that are absolutely shocked by the kind of things that have been taught to our students,” he said. “This is not what they’re paying for.”

Holt also slammed an “anti-racist resource guide” distributed within the UI Carver College of Medicine that included a graphic showing the difference between socially acceptable and unacceptable white supremacy. In the unacceptable category are things like hate crimes and racial slurs.

In the category of acceptable white supremacy are things like the phrase, “Make America great again,” the confederate flag, denial of white privilege, and celebrating Columbus Day.

“I don’t think that term, ‘Make America Great Again’ is anything racist to me,” Holt said. “To me, that’s about better trade deals. It’s about a strong economy. It’s about making allies pay their fair share, and putting American workers first.”

UI Diversity Executive Officer Tovar thanked Holt for brining that document to her attention and said the Board of Regents and its campuses are taking a hard look and broad action to address concerns over free speech suppression.

But she also noted discussions and trainings she’s been involved in around social privilege on college campuses have produced fruitful discussion.

“I can tell you that when you take students through something like this, the value add is significant,” she said. “It’s actually quite beautiful and impressive. I’ve had students break down in tears who are able to share about their lives in new ways, different kinds of understanding and depth of connection has happened and been facilitated.”

