University of Iowa police report initial review findings, respond to #8CantWait demands

IOWA CITY — Following summer commitments made in the wake of widespread Black Lives Matter protests across Iowa City and the University of Iowa campus, the UI Department of Public Safety has wrapped an initial review of its use-of-force policies and of suspect demographics in its use-of-force incidents.

While the number of UI use-of-force incidents has sloped down over the last three years — as has its percent of contacts that result in use of force — about 38 percent of its 53 incidents involving force between 2017 and 2019 involved Black suspects.

Just 3 percent of all UI students in fall 2019 identified as African American — although only 14 percent of UI police use-of-force contacts over those three years involved students. Just 8 percent of Iowa City’s population in 2019 identified as Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Over the last few months, our department has heard members of our community express their fear, anger, and frustration with law enforcement,” according to a Thursday message from the UI Department of Public Safety, which also outlined its response to a national #8CantWait movement.

“We hear you, we grieve with you, and we are ready not just to listen, but to make meaningful changes.”

In June — after George Floyd demonstrations flooded Iowa City streets, subjecting protesters at one point to flash bangs and tear gas — UI and city leaders committed to, among other things, review their police department policies and actions.

The university, additionally, vowed to establish training and operational requirements via its diversity, equity, and inclusion “action plan.” And it charged a new “Reimaging Campus Safety Action Committee” with identifying “strategies, tactics, and timelines for creating a campus community that supports the safety of all individuals.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa’s other public universities took similar steps — and both Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa have responded to the national #8CantWait movement that outlines eight use-of-force policing changes that must happen now.

UI’s Department of Public Safety message this week reports meeting “all bench marks, in practice and policy,” outlined in the #8CantWait push.

On at least two points, however, UIPD policy differs slightly from the movement’s demands — including in its calls for police departments to ban chokeholds and strangleholds “in all cases” and to bar officers from shooting at moving vehicles “in all cases.”

“While some departments may restrict shooting at vehicles to particular situations, these loopholes allow for police to continue killing in situations that are all too common,” according to the national movement’s website.

UI policy prohibits officers from using choke holds, “unless deadly force is otherwise justified.” Its policy on shooting at vehicles urges officers to move out of an approaching vehicle’s path instead of firing “when feasible.”

“An officer should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others,” according to UI policy.

UNI and Iowa State policies include similar caveats to prohibitions on chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles. ISU officers are barred from shooting at a moving vehicle “unless no other reasonable option exists, and a greater imminent danger to an innocent person(s) is posed by the officer not discharging a firearm.”

UI officials did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s questions about UIPD’s caveats.

Beyond its response to the #8CantWait demands and department use-of-force trends:

UI police are conducting a more thorough policy review “to ensure they align with reforms outlined by organizations calling for change.”

The department in June signed a memorandum of understanding with other area law enforcement requiring officers to “intercede if they observe another officer using unreasonable force, no matter their agency or rank.”

UIPD continues to hire and train students to break down student-officer barriers and serve as ambassadors — employing more than 100 student security officers per academic year, with about 10 deployed any given night to provide peer-safety supports and bystander intervention.

The department last year updated its entire car and body camera system with improved technologies.

The UI Reimagining Campus Safety Action Committee also is working toward changes affecting those “who have traditionally experienced disproportionate harm from systems such as law enforcement.”

That group’s recommendations are due to UI President Bruce Harreld by spring, “with a goal of having a new structure in place by July 2021.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com