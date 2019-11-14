Threat closes schools Friday in Benton Community School District

A violent threat against a school in the Benton Community School District prompted district officials to cancel school Friday, the superintendent said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

An unidentified individual threatened action would occur Friday, according to the release. As a result, the district canceled all district activities — including classes, athletic and extracurricular events — from Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

“The District takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception,” Superintendent Pam Ewell said in a statement.

The FBI and local law enforcement have been working with the district to assess the situation and still are investigating, according to the release.

The rural school district, located 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids, serves 1,400 students.

