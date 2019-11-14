Education

Threat closes schools Friday in Benton Community School District

District working with FBI, local law enforcement to assess situation

Police lights
Police lights

A violent threat against a school in the Benton Community School District prompted district officials to cancel school Friday, the superintendent said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

An unidentified individual threatened action would occur Friday, according to the release. As a result, the district canceled all district activities — including classes, athletic and extracurricular events — from Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

“The District takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception,” Superintendent Pam Ewell said in a statement.

The FBI and local law enforcement have been working with the district to assess the situation and still are investigating, according to the release.

The rural school district, located 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids, serves 1,400 students.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State investigates violent racial online threat

University of Northern Iowa nets $10M gift

Fewer tenured or tenure-track faculty teaching in Iowa universities

Iowa State to name new $21 million complex after Kent Corp.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

Iowa City man clad in cocunut bra punches through plate-glass window

Iowa deserves to go first

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.