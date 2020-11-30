Thousands stay in residence halls as University of Iowa shifts online

Although Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa last week wrapped their fall semesters early due to COVID-19 — and the University of Iowa has moved classes online for the balance of the term — thousands of students remain in the residence halls across the three campuses.

UI, which brings its fall semester to an end Dec. 18, on Monday reported 2,053 residence hall students have said they “plan to remain in university housing during the virtual instruction period.”

“For context, that’s approximately 45 percent of our (residence hall) population,” according to UI spokeswoman Hayley Bruce.

The UI goal of moving courses online after Thanksgiving was to discourage a return to campus after high-risk holiday travel. Iowa State and UNI addressed that concern by ending their semesters early.

All three of Iowa’s public universities are keeping on-campus housing open through the extended winter break, during which each is offering courses for students looking to make up for lost time or get ahead before the spring semester’s later-than-usual start Jan. 25.

The universities also are keeping dining facilities running this winter and maintaining space in their halls for students needing to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with a positive case.

Iowa State, which ended its fall semester Wednesday and graduated 2,171 students over the weekend, on Monday reported 12 students are using a residence hall room to isolate and another five are quarantining on campus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

UNI, after also ending its fall semester Wednesday, is reporting 24 students in residence hall quarantine and seven in isolation.

UI is reporting just one residence hall student in quarantine and two in isolation.

UNI, which has been under its residence hall capacity of 3,770, typically sees 10 to 15 percent stay in its halls over break, according to spokesman Steve Schmadeke.

“This year is no exception,” he said.

Iowa State is keeping its halls open for the full break but requiring those wanting to stay on campus between Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to sign up by Dec. 19.

“Sign up is only required during this time frame and for residence halls that generally close over break,” according to ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt.

UI students must apply for winter housing — with deadlines dependent on when a student wants to be there.

A vast majority of the winter courses will occur online across the three universities, but dates of the sessions vary for each campus — with ISU’s winter session spanning Dec. 14 to Jan. 21; UI’s winter session running from Dec. 28 to Jan. 22; and UNI offering three winter options, the latest of which ends Jan. 22.

All three universities are beginning the spring semester Jan. 25 and nixing spring break. But semester-end dates vary, with ISU’s term closing May 6; UNI’s over May 7; and UI’s ending May 14.

The spring semester will be offered in similar hybrid fashion as the fall — with the campuses juggling competing demands from some students wanting in-person experiences and others urging a more cautious approach of virtual learning as the pandemic persists and continues to kill Iowans daily.

All three campuses reported new COVID numbers Monday, with Iowa State’s report plummeting from the hundreds it had been adding weekly. Between Nov. 23 and 29, 57 ISU students, faculty, and staff tested positive — bringing the campus total to 2,988, including mandatory move-in testing.

Of the 1,007 ISU students, faculty, and staff who were in quarantine between Nov. 16 and 29, 249 — or about a quarter — ended up testing positive.

UNI for the last week reported 29 more positives identified through its Student Health Center. UI — which reports new cases every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — reported another 19 cases Monday, bringing its semester total since Aug. 18 to 2,965.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com