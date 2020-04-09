Student run UI Mobile Clinic now offers free phone/video appointments

IOWA CITY — Students with the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine have altered their mobile clinic during the coronavirus crisis, and instead of offering free in-person visits, are now providing phone and video appointments.

The appointments are similar to other telemedicine operations but the student run nonprofit organization, which started in 2002, is a free service to anyone regardless of income, Joyce Wahba, third-year medical student and an executive coordinator of UI Mobile Clinic, said.

The mobile clinic typically hosted small in-person clinics with local partners, such as community centers, homeless shelters and churches, but now with the phone and video appointments they can open it up to the rest of the community and to residents outside of Iowa City.

Wahba, 25, said students who conduct the initial interviews with patients are in the clinical phase of their training. Besides the in-person clinics being suspended during the pandemic, so has all the hospital rotations for the medical students, which cut off the interactions with the patients.

Conducting phone or video interviews and appointments still allows the students to interact with the patient and gain experience with presenting cases to the attending doctors or supervisors, working with patients from different populations and interpreters and provides opportunities to explore career options such as primary care and women’s health, Wahba said.

The volunteers for the clinics are third-year undergraduates, medical and physician assistant students and others from graduate programs such as, pharmacy, physical therapy, dental, social work and public health.

“Everything we do is supervised by staff medical providers from the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics,” Wahba said. “After the student conducts the interview, they call and present all of the information to the staff supervisor. Then together, they contact the patient with additional clarification and plans. Any prescriptions that need to be ordered would be under the supervising staff’s name.”

Wahba said the students can offer basic health care needs, general health education, information about COVID-19, medication refills on chronic conditions, and other small acute issues. They can also make referrals for mental health and just help someone navigate through the health care system or refer them to someone who can help them sign up for health insurance.

They usually refer patients to the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic if they need to have a physical exam or may have another serious issue. If an individual is having a medical emergency, the students would recommend they go to a hospital emergency room.

The mobile clinic served more than 500 patients in 2019, Wahba said. About 66 percent were uninsured; 41 percent were minority; 24 percent were rural residents; and 46 females. The clinic patients’ languages include English, French, Spanish and Arabic, and the top three diagnoses are hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol issues, Wahba said.

Wahba said they hope to expand the clinic outside of the Iowa City area, since they are offering the phone and video appointments. Their biggest challenge has been to get the word out to the public of the free service. They have done about 15 since altering the clinic March 30.

She said they have plenty of students to conduct the interviews and appointments. They just need more patients.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling or texting (319) 535-2684. They can request either a phone or webcam appointment. The webcam platform they use is HIPAA compliant and simple to use on a laptop or phone.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com