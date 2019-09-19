Student found with BB gun at Jefferson High

CEDAR RAPIDS — A BB gun that closely resembled a firearm was found at Jefferson High School on Thursday, police say.

The BB gun was confiscated this morning, Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow said, by school administrators and Jefferson’s school resource officer.

A student found the weapon in another student’s bag, according to the Cedar Rapids Community School District, and alerted administrators.

No threat was made to the school, according to the district.

The student has been charged with a city violation of carrying weapons, punishable with a maximum $625 fine.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The weapon is the second BB gun to be found at a Cedar Rapids high school this month. A BB gun was discovered in a student’s backpack at Kennedy High School on Sept. 9.

The Kennedy student, a juvenile, was also charged with a city violation of carrying weapons.

Under Cedar Rapids school board policy, a student in possession of a weapon on school grounds “will be subject to disciplinary action including suspension or expulsion.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Iowa City, police on Wednesday found a loaded gun in the bag of a Tate Alternative High School student.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com