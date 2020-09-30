Education

State names new Davenport superintendent

This is first time state has replaced local school leader

A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The
A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
By Anthony Watt, Quad-City Times

The Iowa Department of Education has named T.J. Schneckloth as the interim superintendent for the Davenport school district.

Schneckloth, who works for the district, was interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.

This is the first time the state has replaced the leadership in an Iowa school district.

The Iowa Board of Education on Friday voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the district at the district’s expense.

Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s elected school board.

The Department of Education recommended the step because the district was failing to meet objectives in a plan designed to help it correct issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.

Among the concerns, state officials said, was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan that lacked data or adequate evidence of progress.

By Anthony Watt, Quad-City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa RAs demand 'hazard pay' for COVID-19 threats

Frontier Co-Op offers employees' children virtual learning space, academic help

Iowa college cans controversial play based on 'Peanuts'

Iowa continues downward trend with 659 new COVID-19 cases reported

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

DNR rejects grocers' petition, sending bottle bill back to Iowa Legislature

Iowa breaks from CDC by softening quarantine rules for COVID-19

Police investigating after woman's body found on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids

Livestream: Cedar Rapids man sentenced today for fatally shooting 2 18-year-olds, injuring 2 others

Murder trial moved to 2021 for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another over cigarettes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.