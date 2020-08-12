Solon schools may delay school start if power is not restored by Friday

Corridor schools, picking up the pieces after Monday’s storm and dealing with no electricity, internet and phone service, are considering delaying the first day of school as they deal with building repairs.

The Solon Community School District, for example, will delay its first day of school by one week if power is not restored to the community by Friday.

Superintendent Davis Eidahl said that while there is minimal damage to school buildings, the widespread power outage, no internet and spotty phone service has hampered the district’s ability to prepare for a school year with the coronavirus. The district may delay the start of classes first day from Aug. 24, to Aug. 31, he said.

“Every principal had multiple webinars scheduled with parents, and a tight schedule leading up to the first day of school,” Eidahl said. “We’ve had to cancel some of these webinars where we can better inform parents and students on what the first day and first week (of school) will look like and answer questions to relieve some anxiety.”

Next week, the district had planned to bring all staff back to buildings for a orientation on coronavirus protocols, including practicing daily transitions and other logistics of social distancing.

“Right now, all our staff are distracted, taking care of their homes, neighbors and families,” Eidahl said. “We want that to be a priority for our staff, and we don’t want them worrying right now about the start of the year. A delay will help put them at ease, and we won’t shortchange (students).”

Delaying the school year for a week for weather-related reasons does not need to be approved by the school board, Eidahl said, “but the board is fully on board.”

Linn-Mar considering delay

Linn-Mar Community Schools also is considering a delay, according to a statement from Superintendent Shannon Bisgard Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Linn-Mar has received substantial damage across the district as a result of Monday’s storm,” Bisgard said in the statement. “We are still in the process of assessing the extent of the damage at this time.”

More information will be available following a school board meeting Monday, officials said.

Bisgard was not available for further comment.

Cedar Rapids: 20 buildings damaged

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is focusing on an “emergency response” to the 20 buildings damaged in the hurricane-force winds that hit shortly after noon Monday.

In a statement, district leaders said they are aware people are wondering how the damage — which includes significant roof and structural damage — will affect the start of school but that they have nothing to announce right now.

Even before the storm, the school board had intended to vote Monday night on delaying school by one week to give more time for coronavirus training and accommodations. That meeting was canceled after the storm hit.

On Twitter, Kennedy High School Principal Jason Kline shared photos of storm damage — holes in the roof, scattered ceiling tiles — inside Kennedy classrooms, the gym and a performing arts area.

E-registration down in Iowa City

Iowa City schools are up against a deadline that power outages are making difficult.

Parents and students have until Sunday to complete online registration and choose between online or in-person classes. But the internet website is down.

So far, 63 percent of families have registered as of Wednesday afternoon.

A school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday was delayed to next Tuesday because of power and internet outages. The board is expected to make more decisions on its hybrid return-to-learn model that combines in-person and online classes.

Many families may be waiting to register until those decisions are made, District Communications Director Pederson said.

Last month, the school board delayed the first day of school from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8 to lessen possible coronavirus exposure as University of Iowa students return to campus.

Even with that delay, the district is “up against a wall with staffing,” Pederson said.

“We need a certain amount of time to determine staffing once registration is complete, and we’re looking to see if we have any wiggle room between e-registration and the first day of school to shift this deadline,” she said.

College Community ‘hit hard’

Programming at the College Community School District has been canceled this week, as the district assesses damage to buildings.

“Our community was hit hard,” Communications Director Steve Doser said. “A lot of our teachers and Prairie families were impacted greatly. Many remain without power, so until that is up and running, it’s going to be a challenge for everybody.”

New teacher orientation, which was scheduled for this week, has been postponed for the foreseeable future.

“You have the challenges of COVID-19 and return-to-learn, then you have devastation caused by this storm,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com