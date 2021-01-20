Search firm 'absolutely inundated' with interest in University of Iowa presidency

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has been officially advertising its presidential vacancy for just one week, but executives leading the search report, “We have absolutely been inundated every day with interest.”

Although the UI advertisement for its 22nd president hasn’t yet appeared in all its planned publications, AGB Search Managing Principal Roderick J. McDavis on Wednesday told a 21-member UI search committee that his team has spent many hours on the phone with interested prospects.

“I think that this committee needs to know that the University of Iowa is attracting high quality candidates already,” McDavis said. “I want you to know that the initial response has been very very positive to the presidency of the University of Iowa.”

The UI committee is advertising the position in 12 publications — including The Chronicle of Higher Education, LGBTQ Presidents in Higher Education, and DiverseJobs.net.

A link to the search website is accessible from the university’s home page, and applicants have until March 15 to submit a letter of interest, resume, and five professional references.

While that means these next few weeks will feel quiet to the search committee, McDavis said his team has been and anticipates continuing to be busy on the phone — connecting with each prospect an average of three times.

First calls typically involve details about what UI is looking for in its next president; second calls address questions from prospects after they’ve done more research; and third calls usually involve application commitments and deadline discussions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“With a lot of our first phone calls, folks are already making a commitment that they’re going to be an applicant for the University of Iowa presidency,” McDavis said. “That’s a good sign. That means they haven’t found anything to be able to push them away.”

Outgoing UI President Bruce Harreld in October — three years before his recently-extended contract was set to expire in 2023 — announced plans to retire as soon as the Board of Regents hires a successor and she or he officially takes the reins.

Harreld’s hire in 2015 sparked intense blowback and became widely controversial for the board’s rejection of campuswide criticism of the former IBM businessman’s candidacy and calls from faculty, staff, and students for regents choose one of the other three options.

The American Association of University Professors sanctioned UI for its board’s dismissal of shared governance values — a mark later removed after a group of UI leaders collaborated with regents to create a list of best practices for future searches.

Already, presidential prospects have aired awareness of that history, said James McCormick, a consultant for AGB Search — the firm UI is paying a $90,000 fixed fee, plus expenses, to help find its next leader.

“A number of these candidates that we talked to yesterday, they’re aware of the last search, what happened, and so on,” McCormick said Wednesday. “They’ve already done their homework. In fact, a number of them already are talking to people at Iowa that they might know.”

Praising the search committee for following best-practice guidance this time, McCormick said he’s been happy to put candidate concerns to rest.

“The fact that we were able to say, this process is outstanding, it’s according to best practices, and I don’t anticipate any situation that happened the last time to occur this time … I’ve been complimenting all of you for your hard work,” he said.

“But there is that discussion of what happened last time.”

McCormick stressed questions from “people of this caliber” are typical.

“And we were just loaded from early yesterday to the end, and will be for a while, with these conversations,” he said, noting most are exploring at this point. “But often, at the end of the conversation, we say in our own notes they are seriously considering applying. … A great number yesterday want to talk more.”

Although search consultants and leaders said all applications will funnel into a portal, and everyone will be reviewed, McDavis said clients typically ask his firm to categorize prospects into three tiers: competitive, less competitive, and not competitive “based on your leadership profile.”

When asked how many prospects the UI search might net, McDavis suggested 50 to 75 “is a good range.”

“Sometimes that top category, if we if we use it, is heavily populated,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not.”

And he warned the group of a phenomenon his firm refers to as, “top candidate syndrome.”

“That means that, ‘I’m a top candidate, so I’m going to apply at the end,’” McDavis said. “And so many of the candidates who want to apply for the University of Iowa presidency are going to say, ‘I’m going to wait till the end, because that way you’ll think I’m really a top candidate, because I waited so late.’”

He offered that warning for members of the committee who will, at some point, be allowed to see the applicants and applications as they come in.

“Typically, we’ll get anywhere between 15 to 20 folks that will apply in the last 72 hours or so,” McDavis said. “So there’s a lot of people at the end, because they’re all the top candidates. And I’m not saying they are. I’m just saying they believe they are, and so they wait until the very end.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the search that brought Harreld to campus in 2015, regents actively recruiting Harreld to apply still were doing so on the application deadline, according to The Gazette’s reporting, which revealed a consultant warned the search committee a few candidates might submit materials late. And three did.

When asked Wednesday about the ethics of recruiting prospects to apply, AGB officials said all members of the campus and the committee should feel free to invite and urge individuals to submit materials. But they also can simply nominate someone, prompting the search firm to reach out.

“From an ethics point of view, there’s nothing wrong with you or anyone at the university nominating,” McCormick said. “But if you’re on a committee, you have to understand there will be a point where you can’t push that candidate beyond just general discussion.

“That would be the ethics, I think.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com