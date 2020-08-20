Schools affected by derecho expect remote learning proclamation exception from Gov. Reynolds

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community School District, and 14 other school districts impacted by the derecho storm, expect a new proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday that will allow them to move temporarily to remote learning.

Reynolds said Thursday she is announcing an updated public health emergency proclamation that gives school districts affected by derecho storm damage permission to start the school year with online instruction.

“The proclamation will permit those districts whose school buildings have been damaged by the derecho to move to primarily remote learning while they repair their buildings and for students and teachers to return safely,” Reynolds said during a press briefing Thursday. “And if districts conclude that the damage to their district prevents starting even remote learning that they may apply to the Department of Education for a limited time instructional waiver.”

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush said in an email to families Thursday that a new start date for the first day of school will be announced soon.

The district is waiting for a building assessment for 30 properties hit by the derecho and for the city’s infrastructure — including power and Wi-Fi — to be restored and stable, before determining when that date will be.

A national restoration firm has been working with the district’s insurance company “day and night” assessing the damage and beginning mapping out a recovery plan, Bush said.

Bush said the district hopes to have an initial assessment to review by Aug. 24, which would have been the first day of school before the pandemic and derecho storm.

“We know that getting our students back to school is how we can help,” Bush said in the email. “It will bring some form of normalcy and support to the chaos of the virus pandemic and natural disaster — a combined catastrophe of historic proportion.

“We are working hard to create a plan that safely educates and nurtures our students within the parameters of our challenging situation.”

The Cedar Rapids district experienced significant roof damage to 16 buildings, minor roof damage to 12 buildings and puncture damage at six other buildings.

There is water and structural damage in many of the buildings that had major roof damage.

The computer systems the district uses to communicate with families and conduct business has been down since the storm hit on Aug. 10. Bush said the district hopes to have that up and running by next week.

So far, 14 school districts and non-public schools have reported derecho storm damage to their buildings to the Department of Education. Those districts are the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Linn-Mar Community School District, Marion Independent School District, Grinnell, Benton Community School District, Vinton and Shellsburg, Belle Plaine High School and middle school, Ballard, Summit Schools, South Tama, Calmus-Wheatland Marshalltown, and Newton. Cedar Rapids area non-public schools that reported storm damage are Xavier High School, LaSalle Middle School, St. Jude, Regis, Pius, St. Matthew, All Saints, and St. Joseph-Marion.

