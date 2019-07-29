Education

Sales tax holidays for clothing, footwear under $100 this weekend

Justin Canny, 11, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, tries on a pair of shoes as he shops with his stepmother Holly Sipes and his siblings as they take advantage of the sales tax holiday to do some back-to-school shopping at the Westdale JC Penney in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, August 7, 2015. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The annual sales tax holiday that occurs across 16 states — including Iowa — for back-to-school shoppers is set for this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3.

The “holiday” exempts customers from paying sales tax on certain articles of clothing or footwear priced at less than $100.

The exemption applies regardless of how many qualifying items are bought at a time and extends to mail order, catalog and online sales ordered and paid for on the holidays, even if the delivery comes later.

A full list of exempt and taxable items can be found at https://bit.ly/1IpBLlR.

