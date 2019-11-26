Regents set to consider University of Iowa public-private partnership for utilities

Iowa’s Board of Regents has called a pair of special meetings next month to consider a massive public-private partnership involving the University of Iowa and an outside company to operate the campus’ $1 billion utility system.

Per a proposed 50-year deal – marking the first of its size and kind for one of Iowa’s public universities – UI would pay the partner an annual fee to operate its utilities and reimburse it an amount commensurate with ongoing care and maintenance, increasing annually for inflation.

In return, the private partner would pay an upfront lump sum, which the university would place into an endowment and pull from annually in support of its strategic plan, according to UI President Bruce Harreld.

Campus groups would be able to apply for three-year grants funded by proceeds from the endowment, Harreld has said.

A partnership would not amount to a sale or lease – meaning the university would retain ownership of its utilities system, which includes production and distribution of steam, electricity, chilled water, and other water treatment activities.

Despite a Tuesday announcement that regents will host an informational webinar from the university regarding a public-private utility partnership on Dec. 3 before holding a special meeting Dec. 10 to, among other things, consider a UI public-private utility partnership, UI officials on Tuesday told The Gazette it has nothing new to share.

The university for months has been engaged in a private “request for proposals” process “in its exploration of a potential public-private partnership,” and a UI spokeswoman Anne Bassett told The Gazette it still is engaged in that process.

Regents spokesman Josh Lehman confirmed the board must approve any UI public-private partnership. If the board does so Dec. 10, he said, the UI’s existing utility system bond debt – amounting to about $150 million – would be paid off.

He didn’t clarify whether the partner would pay that off, or how the debt would be resolved.

But the board Dec. 10 also will consider resolutions “authorizing redemption and defeasance of outstanding University of Iowa utility system bonds,” which Lehman said simply would authorize UI to move forward in the debt alleviation.

Ohio State guide

Ohio State University in 2017 provided a guide for such a partnership, by engaging in one of the first of its kind on a public university campus in its collaboration with Engie Services – a global energy infrastructure and building services company.

Per Ohio State’s 50-year deal, Engie paid an upfront sum of $1.015 billion, plus a $150 million commitment to support academic priorities.

The human resources section of Engie’s agreement with Ohio State expresses “intention and desire to retain all eligible Ohio State University employees currently engaged in the operation and maintenance of the utility system.”

“Engie’s goal is to structure the transition and the employment offers, including salary, benefits, and responsibilities, so that no current utility system employees feel the need to seek other positions at the university to preserve their benefits or to seek employment elsewhere,” according to the OSU agreement.

The company committed, per the deal, to extend offers to eligible OSU utilities employees who complete an application, pass a standard screening process, and participate in a formal interview.

“The interview process does not determine eligibility for hiring, but fosters a better understanding of employees’ goals and needs and will enable Engie to better structure training and development opportunities,” according to the agreement.

UI’s Harreld during a speech last month said he’s met with all 122 employees who work in UI utilities eight times and assured them they can stick with the university if they don’t want to transition to the new private partner.

Secrecy

Although the university put out for public response its initial request for qualifications, it did not do so with its subsequent request for proposals, even though UI competitive bidding policy notes Iowa Code, federal law, and the Board of Regents all “mandate competitive bidding for the purchase of all university goods and services greater than $50,000 in value.”

The UI policy lists the request for proposal and request for quotation methods as the most effective for competitive bidding. It does not actually include any language on requests for qualifications.

Using the public process provides increased savings; equal and fair access to all qualified vendors; assurance of compliance with UI, regent, state, and federal laws; objective evaluation for awards; and services of an experienced purchasing professional, according to UI policy.

“Competition within a free marketplace provides the best value for the consumer,” according to the policy.

In rejecting repeated appeals from The Gazette for a copy of the request for proposals for the public-private partnership, UI officials said the document won’t be released to the public “until a financial close is obtained and the procurement transition is complete or in the event the university does not select a bidder.”

UI officials said release of the document and final bid results upon completion of the transaction is covered under regent policy, although that policy does not mention the actual request for proposals.

“Names of the bidders and the amounts bid shall be supplied once the evaluation of the bids is completed and the award is made,” according to the policy, which goes on to state, “Information will not be released in situations in which the release would provide a competitive advantage to any of the bidders.”

Early in its exploration of a potential public-private partnership, UI hired a trio of consultants without soliciting public bids. Officials defended their hire of a law firm, engineer, and Wells Fargo – without searching publicly – by citing the unique nature of the endeavor.

In then launching the initial request for qualifications, Wells Fargo shared a confidential letter and information memorandum with a select group of companies early – before publicly posting the document on the UI website.

The university has declined to say how many companies got the head start.

Although officials also initially declined to say how many companies responded to either the request for qualifications or request for proposals, Harreld last month said his administration started with inquiries from 100 firms, narrowed that down to 67, and then took 16 bids over the summer.

Harreld recently told regents his administration identified several firms meeting the university’s requirements.

An initial timeline for the process had UI signing an agreement late this semester – and Harreld last month said his team was in the final stages of negotiation.

