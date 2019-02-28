Regents approve plan to keep open University of Iowa Labor Center, for now

After hearing for months from advocates upset with University of Iowa plans to strip funding – and thereby shutter – its long-standing Labor Center, Iowa’s Board of Regents on Thursday, without discussion, approved a revised plan to keep it open for now.

The plan serves as a map for making the 68-year-old Labor Center self-sufficient in four years. And it still nixes UI general education support starting next budget year, while continuing to provide limited but decreasing College of Law funding through the end of the 2023 budget year.

The larger university has financially supported the Labor Center from its general education fund since the program’s inception in 1951 – providing $557,000 in the most recent budget year. A new memorandum of understanding outlining the plan for Labor Center self-sufficiency drops that contribution to $225,000 in the 2020 budget year; $150,000 in the 2021 budget year; $100,000 in 2022; and $50,000 in 2023. It will reach $0 in 2024, according to the plan.

The UI College of Law will pull funds for the center primarily from unspent revenue from the Institute of Public Affairs, which closed in May following the director’s retirement and in response to declining state appropriations.

UI President Bruce Harreld in a message earlier this month stressed the money supporting the Labor Center will not come from state provisions or tuition revenue. And he stressed all the College of Law dollars should be used by the center for work that aligns with the university’s core mission.

Harreld last year announced the Labor Center along with six others that he doesn’t believe serve the university’s core mission would close amid continuing state de-appropriations.

Labor Center supporters fought back, and the center’s Director Jennifer Sherer late last year told community constituents her group was considering an array of options aimed at cutting costs and generating new revenue in hopes of staying open – including upping program fees, securing new grants, and initiating fundraising efforts.

A more detailed budget plan attached to the memo that Board of Regents approved Thursday shows the Labor Center expects to increase its revenue from tuition from $0 to $120,000 by 2024. It also plans to increase program revenue from $60,000 this year to $145,000 by 2024 – indicating the center will be charging more for its services and for participation.

The budget challenges the Labor Center to increase revenue from external grants six-fold over the next four years and to up philanthropic support from $0 this year to $50,000 by 2024.

Even with those changes, the center still expects to dramatically cut its overall expense budget from $808,238 to $565,534 in 2024.

