'Our students are screaming, wanting to come back' University of Iowa expects in-person spring, continued flexibility

IOWA CITY — Although much the talk has been about safely returning 30,000-plus students to campus this fall, University of Iowa leaders during a virtual live update Wednesday said they are planning to offer in-person instruction for the spring semester as well.

Of course, administrators warned, much remains unknown about how the coronavirus pandemic will progress in the coming months on reopened campuses like UI — which in March sent home more than 30,600 students and directed faculty and staff to teach the rest of the term virtually.

“People worry about the flu curve, and when that introduces; where will we be with either second or third waves, if that happens with COVID; and a vaccine and medicines,” Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president of UI Finance and Operations, said during the campus update.

“It’s a very unpredictable future at this point. But the university does, at this point, plan to have face-to-face,” he said in response to a question about Spring 2021, noting the campus aims to be flexible, starting with this fall’s return plans.

“We will continually evaluate backup options as we go into, through, and beyond the fall semester.”

But, UI President Bruce Harreld said during the forum, “Our students are screaming, wanting to come back.”

“We must get back to running our residence halls,” he said. “But we really need their help. Because, not only all of us, but all of them are also going to need to change their behavior.”

Spelling out in broad strokes some of those changes, Harreld and Lehnertz on Wednesday pulled highlights of a return-to-campus plan unveiled last week, including required masking, social distancing, and new safety protocols and procedures for students, faculty, and staff.

“Some of you may be wondering about this issue of wearing masks and how we change some of the behaviors,” Harreld said. “Will the students come along? And I will just simply say, they have to come along so we keep the whole campus safe.”

Between now and the start of classes Aug. 24, UI is holding a series of student, faculty, and staff trainings on expectations for the fall. The leadership didn’t talk about enforcement, should students rebuff face covering requirements, for example.

The campus plan does, however, mention use of a student agreement “regarding expectations for compliance” before starting the fall semester. And the plan reports the UI Code of Student Life includes rules and procedures “regarding student behavior, expectations, and accountability that help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Iowa’s other public universities — Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa — also in the spring curtailed in-person instruction, kept courses online over the summer, and plan to bring students back to campus in the fall under strict social-distancing, cleaning, and masking measures.

But UI leadership Wednesday prided itself in charting its own course for an unprecedented pandemic-plagued return.

“In my opinion, I think many of our peers have not done that very well, as it relates to reopening,” Harreld said. “Instead, they seem to be moving like lemmings. And just because one university does something, it must be OK — because they clearly must have thought it through — and so then a second institution picks it up and does something similar.”

But Harreld stressed the virus is not the same coast to coast — or even across Iowa — and his campus’ approach mirrors that variance.

“Just because one institution decided to go online for the entire year, we didn’t emulate that,” he said. “We didn’t decide that our calendar should be just the same as other institutions.

“We specifically got people together and empowered a group of these experts from across our campus to work through every nuance and specifically address how the University of Iowa should reopen,” he said. “Not the entire regential system. Not the privates in Iowa. Not Notre Dame. Not Purdue. Not Indiana. But Iowa.”

In announcing plans to return students for fall, Iowa State earlier this month announced it would bring students back a week early, keep them in class on Labor Day, and truncate finals week to end the fall semester before Thanksgiving.

University of Northern Iowa, just hours later, announced it would follow the same amended fall calendar — with officials explaining the goal of offering some portion of in-person instruction for the entire semester, while also avoiding bringing students back to campus after high-risk holiday travel.

UI a week later announced it would follow its original schedule — starting classes Aug. 24 and ending fall finals week Dec. 18. But its post-Thanksgiving portion would be online-only.

In justifying that move Wednesday, officials said although the residence hall system will remain open for students needing to stay here for the full fall semester, moving courses online will avoid the potential for more COVID-19 travel-related spread.

And, Harreld said, keeping the semester start where it was accommodates student summer employment.

“The one thing we heard over and over again from a number of our students was that they now have summer internships or summer jobs, and so moving the start of class up a week or two just seemed to be incredibly economically disruptive to some,” he said. “Therefore, we thought we could do better by leaving the date exactly where it always had been.”

Harreld’s campus update came less than an hour after he participated in an economic review panel hosted by the Corridor Business Journal.

Although the UI fall plan is vague on testing details, Harreld during the panel said his campus will conduct testing in residence halls. He also indicated part of the reasoning behind clearing residence halls in the spring was the potential need for more COVID-19 capacity at UI Hospitals and Clinics.

In reference to contact tracing efforts — which they’re testing right now with the return of some athletes and research teams — Harreld said his campus is testing football players daily.

And if one tests positive, you quickly have eight or more in isolation — making quarantine math somewhat complicated, especially when officials think about packing stadiums and arenas with fans. Harreld said his campus is considering all those concerns — including air-ventilation issues for indoor venues — in eyeing a safe athletics resumption.

Although he voiced expectations UI will offer some sort of athletics in the coming academic year, he promised the experience will look different — possibly a shortened season.

