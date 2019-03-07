Education

Iowa City's Phil Hemingway appointed to state Board of Educational Examiners

Board oversees teacher licensing

Phil Hemingway
Phil Hemingway

Gov. Kim Reynolds has tapped Phil Hemingway of Iowa City to join the state agency that oversees teacher licensing.

A member of the Iowa City Community School Board since 2015, Hemingway said he hopes to bring his experience and commitment to making “sure we meet the needs of all of our students” to Des Moines.

“I’m honored they thought I would be a useful voice on that group,” he said. “If asked to serve, I’m willing to serve.”

The Board of Educational Examiners meets about once a month, Hemingway said. He does not expect the new role to interfere with his service on the Iowa City school board.

Hemingway will join the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners pending Senate confirmation, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Hemingway is a two-time Republican candidate for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. He lost to Democrats Janelle Rettig and Pat Heiden in the November general election, and to Democrat Royceann Porter in a December special election.

l Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa has received 'a lot of interest' from outside companies for private-public utilities partnership

Gazette photographers pick their favorite news photos of February 2019

Public comment: Changes to Iowa school restraint laws would be 'overly burdensome on educators'

Iowa reports dismal HPV-vaccination rates as related cancer incidents rise

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar River flood risks increase

$72 million project set for Hiawatha

Mortgage rates head back up

#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The Athletic's college football coach rankings

Game on! Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar opens in Irish District

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.