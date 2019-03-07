Iowa City's Phil Hemingway appointed to state Board of Educational Examiners

Gov. Kim Reynolds has tapped Phil Hemingway of Iowa City to join the state agency that oversees teacher licensing.

A member of the Iowa City Community School Board since 2015, Hemingway said he hopes to bring his experience and commitment to making “sure we meet the needs of all of our students” to Des Moines.

“I’m honored they thought I would be a useful voice on that group,” he said. “If asked to serve, I’m willing to serve.”

The Board of Educational Examiners meets about once a month, Hemingway said. He does not expect the new role to interfere with his service on the Iowa City school board.

Hemingway will join the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners pending Senate confirmation, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Hemingway is a two-time Republican candidate for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. He lost to Democrats Janelle Rettig and Pat Heiden in the November general election, and to Democrat Royceann Porter in a December special election.

l Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com