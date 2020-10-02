New Iowa university COVID-19#xa0;cases remain low following state ordered bar closure#xa0;

The number of new COVID-19 cases among students and faculty at Iowa’s public universities this week remained low after weekly reports in the hundreds in August and early September – when Gov. Kim Reynolds shuttered bars in university communities to quash student partying in the establishments.

With the state-imposed closures still in place for Johnson and Story counties, home to University of Iowa and Iowa State University, UI officials Friday reported 14 new student and employee cases since Wednesday, when it reported 10 new cases since Monday.

Including Monday’s report, UI added 35 new cases in a week, bringing its total since Aug. 18 to 2,053.

Friday’s addition of 11 new student cases did push the UI student-specific tally over 2,000, which remains among the highest in the country — although the universities of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio State have a few hundred more.

Iowa State University also saw fewer new student and employee cases last week, with its updates coming every Monday. Where for several weeks it reported new cases in the hundreds, ISU from Sept. 21 to 27 reported 68 new cases.

University of Northern Iowa, which tracks positives identified through its Student Health Center and also self-reported data, added 10 cases Friday – although its total count remains unknown because UNI doesn’t parse out positives identified from on- and off-campus testing.

UNI between Monday and Friday reported just seven new COVID-19 cases identified as its Student Health Center, the lowest since the week of Aug. 17, even as the governor’s released her bar-closure mandate in Black Hawk County more than two weeks ago.

A spokesman for the governor has said she could update her bar-closure order for Johnson and Story counties Friday.

UI officials have praised the governor’s actions in helping to keep the numbers low. In August, shortly after the emergency order, UI President Bruce Harreld thanked Reynolds “for her recent action regarding bars and gatherings larger than 10 people.”

“Without those actions I was very concerned about the rise in cases and the upcoming weekend,” he said.

Eastern Iowa’s private colleges have kept their COVID-19 campus numbers relatively low. Coe College in Cedar Rapids is reporting two active student cases and two active employee cases; Mount Mercy University is reporting 16 positive students in isolation and one employee; and Cornell College in Mount Vernon is reporting just one positive student since Aug. 25 and two positive employees.

